Elizabeth City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Jr. has been named the city’s first-ever public safety director, City Manager Montre Freeman announced Friday.
In his new role, which becomes effective Monday, Buffaloe will oversee both the police and fire departments, Freeman said in his weekly memo to Mayor Bettie Parker and City Council.
Buffaloe “will manage and lead all technical, financial, legal and day-to-day operations” of both departments, Freeman said. That includes law enforcement, crime and fire prevention, investigations, fire inspections, training and community relations for the departments.
As public safety director, Buffaloe will manage an operating budget of $11.8 million and manage a staff of 119 public safety personnel, Freeman said.
Fire Chief Chris Carver will continue in his role, “attending to all the duties that position entails,” Freeman said.
Freeman did not say Carver will report to Buffaloe but it’s implied since the police chief will be overseeing the fire department.
“The consolidation to a public safety entity will use the resources we already have available to us in a new and modern way,” Freeman explained in the memo.
He said he chose Buffaloe for the role as public safety director “due to his extraordinary leadership skills and his forward-thinking abilities, ... (and) impeccable skill and knowledge in the area of public safety.”
Freeman noted Buffaloe has a total of 29 years of experience as a law enforcement officer and currently serves as president of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police, among other law enforcement agencies.
Freeman did not say how much Buffaloe’s compensation will change with his appointment as public safety director.