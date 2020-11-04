Incoming City Manager Montre Freeman will have an almost two-year contract with Elizabeth City when he begins work on Jan. 19.
City Council voted last week to hire Freeman to replace former city manager Rich Olson, who left in August for a similar position in Texas.
The Daily Advance has requested a copy of Freeman’s complete contract but city officials, citing the city’s labor attorney, declined to provide a copy of it. Instead, they’ve provided the newspaper information from the contract.
Freeman will be paid $140,000 a year and receive benefits such as insurance and vacation time that is offered to all city employees, City Attorney William Morgan said.
Freeman will also have use of a city vehicle, a city cell phone and the city will pay up to $4,950 of his moving costs, which is typical for city directors.
Morgan said he did not see a clause in the agreement that requires Freeman to live in the city. But Freeman said in an interview that he will live in the city.
Freeman’s contract will run from Jan. 19, 2021 to Dec. 7, 2022 and if he is fired without cause, he could receive up to six months salary, or $70,000. The contract calls for a performance review on July 31.
The Daily Advance sent two requests to the city seeking Freeman’s complete contract with the city.
The first request was sent by email to city Human Resources Director Montique McClary on Tuesday, Oct. Oct. 27.
“Per the instruction of the city’s labor attorney, I cannot share that information,” McClary responded in an email later that afternoon.
The city’s labor attorney is John Leidy with the Elizabeth City law firm of Hornthal, Riley, Ellis and Maland.
After The Daily Advance consulted with attorney Amanda Martin, who represents the North Carolina Press Association, a second email was sent Wednesday, Oct. 28, to McClary, Morgan and interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe again asking for Freeman’s complete contract.
“Our attorney advised us that ‘the city employee personnel law’ explicitly states that we have a right to the terms of any contract by which the employee is employed whether written or oral, past and current, to the extent that the city has the written contract or a record of the oral contract in its possession,” The Daily Advance wrote in the email.
The Daily Advance received no reply but when contacted by phone Thursday, Morgan said he could provide some verbal details of the contract but not the entire document.
Liedy was out of town at the time. Morgan read a statement over the phone from Liedy in response to The Daily Advance’s second request.
“My opinion is that while the public is entitled to ‘information’ regarding the terms under which an employee is employed,” Liedy said in the statement. “The written document is not itself subject to production.”