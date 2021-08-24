Before being placed on paid administrative leave by City Council Monday night, City Manager Montre Freeman was criticized for allegedly reassigning Deputy City Clerk Doris Walton to an entry level position at the electric department.
Rodney Walton, Doris Walton’s husband, and city resident Bill Heimer both addressed City Council and Freeman regarding the issue at Monday’s council meeting.
Walton’s remarks were read by City Clerk April Onley while Heimer appeared in person.
After a closed session at the end of Monday’s meeting, Freeman was placed on administrative leave and City Council named city Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe interim city manager.
Both Rodney Walton and Heimer had prepared their remarks for the Aug. 9 meeting but it was canceled when five councilors were absent.
According to Rodney Walton, his wife — the city’s deputy clerk for four years — didn’t find out about her impending transfer until seeing her position listed as open on the city’s website.
“She learned that the position was being advertised as open only when a colleague called her to ask if she had resigned,” Rodney Walton said.
Walton said his wife went to Freeman and to city Human Resources officials to ask what was going on and received no direct answers.
Freeman returned a phone message and said that he was at the hospital with his father who had suffered a stroke and would call back when he had more time.
A message left for city Human Resources Director Montique McClary was not returned Tuesday.
Rodney Walton also told council that his wife had previously met with Freeman to discuss job expectations and said that the city manager had given no indication that her performance was subpar.
“It took five days for them to meet with her to tell her she was being reassigned and replaced,” Rodney Walton said. “She was given no option to remain in her job despite her training, experience and qualifications.”
Rodney Walton told council his wife was first told she would be the office manager at the electrical department but was later informed the new position would be that of an entry level administrative assistant.
Walton then reviewed a timeline events from July 26 to Aug. 5 and asked councilors to fact-check what he had stated.
“Come to your own conclusions as to whether this is what you envisioned when you hired this man for the city manager position,” Walton said. “All I am asking from you is to evaluate if this was fair treatment or you think this was a fair and equitable process.”
Walton then asked City Council “what side of history do you want to be on when the domino chips start to fall?”
Councilor Chris Ruffieux said that if Walton’s version of events was true, the handling of Doris Walton’s removal as deputy city clerk was “totally unacceptable” and the city would need to find a way to get her back in that position.
“I will definitely encourage city staff to investigate that,” Ruffieux said.
Heimer regularly submits public comments to City Council, both criticizing and praising the body. On Monday, he praised Doris Walton’s work.
“Since the departure of Angela Judge, our former assistant city manager, I relied on Doris for questions I had about meetings and other city information,” Heimer said. “She was always extremely prompt, professional and friendly with her email replies. She is a great asset for a citizen to stay informed.’’
Heimer then called the posting of the deputy city clerk’s position before Doris Walton was informed of her transfer an “unprofessional, inconsiderate and inappropriate way to conduct our city’s business.”
“A loyal hard-working employee with more than four years of experience who had just received her city clerk’s certification from the state finds out from a colleague that she no longer has her position,” Heimer said. “What would the North Carolina School of Government think of this new approach to human resources?”
Heimer then asked council to investigate “this very disturbing incident.”
“As Mayor Pro Tem (Johnnie) Walton is fond of saying, ‘we can do better than this,’” Heimer said. “Councilman (Michael) Brooks, who has long been a champion of mistreated city employees, please sir, step up and make this right. This is not who we are.”
From a prolonged budget process to resignations of key city employees to protests by city employees seeking pay raises, Freeman’s tenure as city manager has been rocky at times.
Since January, then-Assistant Manager Angela Judge left for another job and Finance Director Evelyn Benton is set to retire next week. When she announced her retirement in June, Benton said the prolonged budget process “had a lot to do” with her decision to retire.
During the three-month budget process, city staff brought five different budget proposals with various property tax hikes before City Council and the city adopted a budget just hours before the July 1 state-mandated deadline.
After the budget was adopted, Walton called for a special meeting of City Council to review the process, calling on Freeman and all city directors to attend.
Walton later withdrew his request because it coincided with the city’s Independence Day celebration and the meeting was never held.
Also during the budget process, Councilor Billy Caudle expressed continued frustration about the lack of detail Freeman presented on what revenue generated by a property tax hike would be used for.
At one meeting, City Council was discussing a 5-cent tax increase in the tax rate but later settled on a 8.5-cent raise that Caudle opposed.
“I’m not seeing what it is we are going to do with 5 cents,” Caudle said at the time. “That’s kind of a number that makes people feel good. What are we getting for our 5 cents? That is not being shown to us.”
Caudle again expressed frustration at Monday’s meeting when Freeman proposed to pay a law firm $17,500 to redraw the four wards for next year’s municipal elections.
Caudle and several other councilors pointed out that the city redrew the four wards following the 2010 census.
“We need more information on this because the only option we have been presented is to hire a law firm,” Caudle said. “We don’t know what our other options are. We have only been presented one option.”