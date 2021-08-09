City Manager Montre Freeman told members of the Elizabeth City Rotary Club Monday that several developers have expressed interest in possibly buying the former Elizabeth City Shipyard.
But before any deal can be finalized money from the state will be needed to clean up the site that is contaminated with heavy metals and other hazardous materials.
Freeman told the afternoon Rotary Club that he has showed four developers the privately owned property and all have expressed some interest in purchasing it.
“They are serious, they are pretty serious,” Freeman said of the developers’ interest. “Once they saw it, they were really excited about it. Two of them are really interested.”
But getting the estimated $2.2 million from the state to pay for the cleanup is key to any deal and Freeman said he is already working with local legislative leaders to get the money.
“They have given me their word that if I can fashion a deal they feel confident that they can get that money to clean it up,” Freeman said.
Freeman said the city would seek money from the state and then oversee the cleanup before the property is sold by its owners to a developer.
“That is the route we are going,” Freeman said. “The funding would come to the city and we would contract out and get it cleaned up.’’
The shipyard sits on a 3.2-acre parcel along the Pasquotank River and contains several buildings.
Lloyd Griffin III, the chairman of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners whose family owns the site, said Monday he was unaware of an interest by developers in the property.
“I know nothing about it,” Griffin said. “At some point in time maybe something will come together.”
The city has tried to purchase the property in the past, using state grant money to finance the acquisition. The last attempt failed in October 2019.
The city was slated to receive $1 million in cleanup money in the 2019 state budget when it was attempting to buy the property. But that money was never appropriated because of the budget impasse between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-led General Assembly.
Freeman said the shipyard has “so much potential” for development including use as a base for dinner ferries.
“We will see what happens,” Freeman said. “Now, it is just a matter of lining everything else up. It’s not going to happen in months because there are a lot of moving parts. We have to line up that state funding to clean it up.”