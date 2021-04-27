People protesting in Elizabeth City the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by a Pasquotank sheriff's deputy were larger in number Monday night, the city manager said this morning.
About 400 protesters took part in Monday night's protest, which is about 150 more than in previous daily protests since Brown's April 21 shooting death, City Manager Montre Freeman said this morning.
There also was apparently a second group of protesters who marched Monday night but that protest didn't last long, he said.
Freeman confirmed there was at least one report of someone throwing eggs at a police car.
"There was one case of that that was confirmed," he said. "We're unsure if that was part of the protest or if they were just kids being unruly. We're considering it all the same at this point."
No arrests were made in the incident and none were reported during the day or overnight, he said.
During police radio scanner traffic Monday night, one officer was heard advising others to "put on your body armor if you haven't yet."
Freeman said that advice may have come "from a third party in an attempt to make sure officers remained safe." But he said the communication did not come from one of our officers.
City officials have already been alerted that protesters plan to demonstrate today starting at 10:30 a.m. Officials don't know yet where it will start, Freeman said.
"That's been a moving target," he said.
Attorneys for Brown's family are also scheduled to hold a second press conference today in front of the Pasquotank Public Safety building. One possible topic during the 11 a.m. press conference are the results of a private autopsy on Brown's body his family had performed. The Brown family's attorneys discussed that possibility on Monday.