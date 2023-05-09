City news conference

Then interim Elizabeth City Police Chief Phil Webster speaks to media Monday, May 1, about the arrest of a 19-year-old man in connection with the April 24 shooting of two juveniles on Speed Street. City Manager Montre Freeman announced Tuesday that Webster is now the city's permanent police chief.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Phil Webster is the city’s interim police chief no more.

City Manager Montre Freeman announced Tuesday afternoon that he has named Webster the city’s permanent police chief effective immediately.