City Manager Montre Freeman is planning to recommend a fiscal year 2023-24 budget to City Council that does not raise property taxes or electrical rates.
But Freeman said a modest water and sewer rate increase is likely in order for the city to raise capital needed for infrastructure improvements.
Freeman highlighted some of what will be in his proposed budget at a Third Ward residents town hall meeting at the former National Guard Armory Tuesday that was organized by councilors Kem Spence and Katherine Felton.
It was the second town hall Spence and Felton have held since taking office last June and most of the city’s directors were in attendance. The two councilors plan to hold a third town hall meeting in three months.
Mayor Kirk Rivers and Fourth Ward councilors Johnnie Walton and Barbara Baxter also attended the meeting.
During his remarks, Freeman also said he does not anticipate any “large capital” projects will be included in his proposed budget that he recommends to City Council.
“I can tell you the budget will be very conservative,” Freeman said. “I am working on those things now.’’
Asked by a citizen if electrical rates could be decreased, Freeman said it’s not possible because of inflationary pressures like those currently being felt across the country. But he did say he plans to hold rates at their current level.
“I don’t have a plan to reduce electric rates, I want to be transparent in that,” Freeman said. “Everything around the city, everything from the pole that you see that the electric lines go up on, the cost to do those contracts, all of those things have increased.”
Freeman praised the work of the city’s electric department and asked residents how many of them lost power during a late December cold spell when it was “7 degrees” outside. No one raised their hand.
“That’s my point,” Freeman said. “We are pretty good at what we do. I will put that (electric) team up against anybody.”
Two residents expressed concerns about the number of abandoned and dilapidated properties in the city with one questioning whether the city was following its own policies in cleaning those properties up.
Rivers said there is a lengthy legal process involved to remove dilapidated houses. He noted that a house recently demolished on Southern Avenue took around a year to remove.
“It took our attorney and planning department about seven months to get the lien squared away,” Rivers said. “You would be shocked at the number of certified letters that go out from our community development department. Everything has to be certified because we can’t just go and tear a house down. You have to give the owners time to fix it.”
Interim police Chief Phil Webster, who also attended Tuesday’s meeting, said that three new police officers were recently sworn in and are undergoing their field training. He said the department also currently has two recruits in Basic Law Enforcement Training.
Webster told City Council a month ago that the vacancy rate in the police department was close to 50%.
“I’ve also recently spoken to two young men, and I would like to see some young women, who are hopefully going to apply,” Webster said.
The police department distributed a breakdown of crime in the Third Ward and the city as a whole. Its states that the number of shots fired reports in the Third Ward decreased 27% in 2022 from the previous year. There were 41 reports of shots-fired calls in 2021 and 30 in 2022.
The police department responded to a total of 218 reports of shots fired in the city last year, a drop from the previous year. But police officials in the past have stated that many reports of shots fired turn out to be unfounded.
In 2021, the police department received 250 calls for shots fired. Of that number, 147 were determined to have involved gunfire; 103 did not. The numbers for 2020 were nearly identical: 249 calls for shots fired — 146 that involved gunfire, 103 that did not.