Third Ward meeting

Third Ward City Councilor Katherine Felton (center) answers a question at a Third Ward Town Hall at the former National Guard Armory in Elizabeth City, Tuesday evening as Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence (left) and Mayor Kirk Rivers look on.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

City Manager Montre Freeman is planning to recommend a fiscal year 2023-24 budget to City Council that does not raise property taxes or electrical rates.

But Freeman said a modest water and sewer rate increase is likely in order for the city to raise capital needed for infrastructure improvements.