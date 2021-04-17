Elizabeth City employees currently aren’t slated to get a pay raise beginning July 1 but City Manager Montre Freeman told City Council this week that could change as budget discussions continue.
Freeman has proposed a $67.7 million budget, which includes a 10-cent hike in the property tax rate. Currently, there are no employee raises in Freeman’s budget, but he called his proposal a recommendation at a budget work session earlier this week.
“It’s a working recommendation, this is a working process,” Freeman said. “We need to get elbow deep into this (budget) and really do the work. We (staff) need to hear from this council on how you wish to proceed.”
Freeman said a cost-of-living-adjustment was not included in his proposed budget because the city is waiting on the results of a compensation study which is expected to be completed by May 1.
“We will wait for the results of the compensation study and address it at that time,” Freeman said. “I elected not to include a COLA here. We will have it (compensation study) in time to consider the budgetary impact of it.”
With Elizabeth City’s payroll for the next fiscal year estimated to be just over $20 million, city staff gave councilors different scenarios showing how a cost-of-living adjustment would impact next year’s budget.
A 1-pecent COLA would add around $173,000 to the city’s payroll while a 3-percent or 5-percent boost in pay would add around $346,000 and $520,000, respectively.
Freeman also told City Council that $25,000 is being added to the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. budget for a downtown parking study.
Freeman told councilors that the parking study is needed because of the expected growth in the downtown area over the next several years.
Developer J.D. Lewis Construction Management plans to spend upward of $10 million to turn the former Elizabeth City Middle School into as many as 84 one- and two-bedroom apartments. JDL also developed the Weatherly Lofts apartments that opened a year ago on Water Street in downtown Elizabeth City.
Seven Sounds Brewing is currently remodeling the former Hurdle Hardware building on Water Street and what will be the city’s second downtown brewery is expected to open in the coming months. The brewing equipment was delivered on Thursday.
“You approved the school to be switched over to apartments,” Freeman said. “We are looking at other stuff that is coming into the area that we currently don’t have parking for now. In order to keep that area fluid in movement and safe in traffic patterns, we want to do that.”
City Council must approve next year’s city budget before July 1.