City Manager Montre Freeman asked City Council Monday to consider a modest increase to water and sewer rates.
The extra money from the increase would be used to help fix problems in the city’s aging water and sewer systems, especially the city’s sewer lines.
The city was told in May 2020 that the city was facing almost $37 million in capital improvements over 10 years to fix the problems. That number is probably higher now because of inflation.
Freeman floated a proposal that would increase the combined residential rate for water and sewer service by $3.15 a month. He said a residential customer that uses 5,000 gallons a month is charged an average of $97.13 a month. That would increase to $100.28 a month under his proposal.
City Council took no action on the proposal after raising several questions and asking to look at different rate options.
First Ward Councilor Joe Peel asked how much money is in the water and sewer funds, noting, “we are aware we don’t have a lot of extra money” in those two accounts. Freeman said he did not have that information but would get it to City Council.
“What kind of money is that going to generate?” Peel asked Freeman. “Three dollars a month doesn’t sound like a lot. It may be.”
Councilor Johnnie Walton called Freeman’s proposal “modest and doable.” He also asked Freeman to pull the water and sewer bills of the city’s eight councilors and Mayor Kirk Rivers to see what a rate hike would look like with real numbers.
Councilor Johnson Biggs supported Walton’s idea but wondered how many households use 5,000 gallons a month. He said City Council represents a cross section of average usage.
“I think this group of council members is a good reflection of our citizens,” he said.
Biggs also wanted to see more data for commercial customers, especially those institutions that pay no property taxes.
“We haven’t talked about what commercial rates are,” Biggs said. “We have a lot of commercial clients that don’t pay a dime in property taxes and they utilize a lot of our city services.”
Back in 2020 a water study by the consulting firm Raftelis recommended City Council raise sewer rates by 50 percent in the 2020-21 fiscal year, and to follow that with 3-percent increases each of the next eight years, followed by a 9-percent increase in 2028-29. But the City Council in June 2020 only hiked rates by 25%.
The state’s Local Government Commission directed the city last month to conduct a water and sewer rate study and implement its findings. The city is currently on the LGC’s Unit Assistance list because of ongoing financial bookkeeping problems, including being late on its last two audits.
State Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson said last week in an email that she was not aware about the Raftelis study when she issued the directive but stated that the city needs to update study.
“While I don’t think it is necessarily outdated, I did recommend they get the study updated,” Edmundson said. “It is over two years old now, and I do not believe that any significant work has been done on the system since that time. With the changes in materials, supplies, and construction costs, an updated study will give the city a much more accurate estimate of what needs to be spent. This will, of course, will influence proposed rates.”