...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Newly rehired City Manager Montre Freeman has spent the first four days of his second stint with the city back in his old position meeting with city staff and elected officials.
In a split vote on Oct. 12, City Council rehired Freeman to a position he was fired from just over a year ago by the previous City Council. He started Tuesday.
Freeman said the first four days have been “busy” and that pace is not likely to lessen in the coming weeks.
“I am just looking at the organization and seeing where we need to go and creating a plan for how we move forward,” Freeman said Friday afternoon. “I have been sitting down with council members to get their assessment of where we are.”
Freeman, however, said the “bulk” of his time spent this past week has been meeting individually with City Council members.
He said he has told councilors that there is work to be done and “let’s get it done.”
“I have been sitting down with council members to get their assessment of where we are,” Freeman said. “I want to get their expectations of me and the things they want to get done.”
Freeman said his message to city residents is the same.
“We have work to do,” Freeman said.
Freeman said one of his top priorities is getting the city’s financial books in order. The city still has not filed its 2020-21 required audit with the Local Government Commission and the 2021-22 audit, which is due Monday, will also be late because the previous fiscal year’s audit has not been submitted.
“Early on there were reports of the budget being in trouble, the budget is not in trouble,” Freeman said. “There are some things that we have to do from a reporting standpoint to satisfy the requirements of the LGC.’’
Freeman also said that the city has to do some “mass recruiting” for police officers, among other city issues.
“We have some challenges across the organization,” Freeman said. “It’s going to be a multiplicity of things. But balance is the key to it all and making sure we have a strategic plan to answer the needs, and grow those areas.”
The LGC opposed City Council rehiring Freeman, sending an email to City Council hours before the Oct. 12 vote. Freeman said he did not receive the LGC email.
“I can’t speak to the content of that email,” Freeman said. “In terms of them opposing me, I would think that would be a far overreach of what their authorities and what their responsibilities are. But in terms of anyone who opposed me that is their opinion. The work product will speak for itself as it has already.”