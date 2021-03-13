Elizabeth City State University founders Hugh Cale, P.W. Moore and John Henry Bias not only dreamed of a great institution but put in the work needed to make one happen, City Manager Montre Freeman told the audience for ECSU’s annual Founders Day Convocation Friday morning.
Speaking via Zoom for the 130th anniversary celebration of ECSU’s founding, Freeman — an ECSU graduate and the city’s first African-American city manager — said the school’s creation was a two-stop process.
“The dream was free but the hustle was sold separately,” he said.
Freeman, who graduated from ECSU in 1996, said the definition of “hustle” is to work hard every day.
That’s something Cale, Moore and Bias did on behalf of the institution they envisioned, and something every Viking should do because they love ECSU and are filled with Viking Pride, Freeman said.
Freeman said he appreciates the founders’ dream “but I am more motivated by their hustle.”
Citing another example of hustle, Freeman noted that abolitionist Frederick Douglass taught himself how to read and became one of the greatest orators in the nation’s history.
If your dream doesn’t make you nervous and make your heart pound, you need a different dream, Freeman said. Write your dream down and be extremely specific, he said.
And then hustle, he said.
“I want you to hustle and I mean hustle like your life depends on it,” Freeman said, adding “dreams are never achieved without discipline and consistency.”
Don’t fear failure but rather expect some failure and let it fuel intentional growth, Freeman said.
Freeman closed with a personal message directed to his alma mater.
“Happy 130th birthday, beautiful,” Freeman said. “I love you and thank you for everything.”
The invocation for Friday’s Founders Day Convocation was delivered by the Rev. Benny Oakes, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Elizabeth City.
Mekayla Stokely, Miss ECSU, spoke about the March 3, 1891, passage of legislation that established what was then called the Elizabeth City Colored Normal School for training African-American teachers.
“Hugh Cale, Peter Weddick Moore, and John Henry Bias, we say ‘thank you, for your living was not in vain,’” Stokely said.
“I am a proud product of this great university,” added Abdul Rasheed, president of the ECSU National Alumni Association.
Rasheed noted that several members of the John Henry Bias family were participating virtually in Friday’s event.
Jan King Robinson, chair of the ECSU Board of Trustees, said Hugh Cale’s legislation charted the path for generations to come. Chancellor Karrie Dixon carries forward the legacy of the long line of torch-bearers, she said.
Peter Eley, chair of the ECSU Foundation Board, said Viking alumni are making a difference around the world. ECSU today trains people to fly modern aircraft, he noted.
Freeman told the audience it feels good to be part of a joyous occasion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She has aged beautifully,” Freeman said of ECSU.
“If you look to the northeast you will see a rising star, and that star is The Elizabeth City State University.” Freeman said.
Freeman said he and other graduates are children the founders never knew, but prayed for.