Elizabeth City officials say it's too early to say whether additional law enforcement will be needed today in the wake of District Attorney Andrew Womble's press conference about Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death.
Womble is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Pasquotank Public Safety Building at 11 a.m. to discuss the results of the State Bureau of Investigation probe into Brown's fatal shooting by Pasquotank deputies last month.
Womble did not return a phone call Monday seeking comment on whether he plans to seek criminal charges against the deputies who shot and killed Brown while serving a drug-related search warrant at Brown's residence April 21. Brown's shooting by deputies has spurred daily peaceful protests and a number of arrests for impeding traffic and violating the city's now-lifted curfew. However, no injuries or property damage have been reported.
City Manager Montre Freeman said he has been in discussions with city Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe and other city leaders about having additional law enforcement in the city in the wake of Womble's press conference. He said “it is too early to tell right now” if that help will be needed.
“We are working on that now,” Freeman said this morning. “We have been on the phone since early this morning. We are going to try and be as normal as possible and see what happens.”
A reporter also saw about a dozen police cars, including at least one from out of the area, parked this morning behind the former National Guard Armory building off Westover Street.
A four-block area around the Pasquotank County Courthouse and the Public Safety Building were closed at 8 a.m. this morning ahead of the press conference, which is open only to credentialed media.
Specific street closings are Colonial Avenue from N. Road Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard; Main Street from N. Road Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard; Pool Street from Elizabeth Street to Colonial Avenue; and Martin Luther King Boulevard from Elizabeth Street to Colonial Avenue.
Pasquotank County offices plan to close at 10 a.m. and city offices will close at 11 a.m.
There are currently no plans to reinstitute a citywide curfew following Womble's press conference but Freeman said that could change.
“I make those decisions as we go through the process,” he said. “If the culture and the climate calls for it then we will implement it. I hope we don’t have to go to that space.”