...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Then interim Elizabeth City Police Chief Phil Webster speaks to media Monday, May 1, about the arrest of a 19-year-old man in connection with the April 24 shooting of two juveniles on Speed Street. City Manager Montre Freeman announced Tuesday that Webster is now the city's permanent police chief.
Next year’s city budget will include enough funding for Elizabeth City Police Chief Phil Webster to hire 15 new officers.
City Council agreed to the funding during a work session held Monday to discuss details of City Manager Montré Freeman’s proposed $23.294 million General Fund budget. The police department’s overall share of Freeman’s proposal is $8.628 million, of which $4.376 million was originally set aside for costs associated with hiring new officers. That money includes salaries, raises and bonuses and accounts for employee benefits, Freeman said.
The 15 new officers is eight fewer than the 2023-24 budget originally accounted for. Finance Director Alicia Steward said she crafted the proposal to include a full department complement of 58 sworn police officers.
Addressing council, Webster said his department currently employs 35 sworn police officers and a staff of 13 non-sworn personnel. The police department has 23 vacancies for sworn officers, but three of the 13 non-sworn personnel are new recruits currently completing their Basic Law Enforcement Training, he said.
When those recruits graduate from BLET they will join the police department as new sworn officers, thus lowering the number of vacancies to 20, Webster said. The police department does not have any vacancies for non-sworn employees.
Fielding questions from Councilors Joe Peel, Johnson Biggs and Javis Gibbs, Freeman said his instructions were to draft a budget that included a full complement of police officers and a $6,500 "across the board" salary increase for all officers.
“I just wanted to make sure that we put the money in place so that we can sustain the police department,” Freeman said.
City Council approved the $6,500 pay raise for officers to start in January.
Biggs, questioning whether 20 new officers could be hired within a year, sought Webster's recommendation.
“Realistically, what’s the number you’re looking at in the next year?” Biggs asked the chief.
“I’m optimistic we can get 15 by this time next year,” Webster said.
Those 15 new officers include five or six new applicants who are set to enter BLET in August, according to Webster.
“I’m hoping we can turn around and do the same thing for January (2024); so that’s 10 or 11 officers,” he said.
The chief said he also anticipates hiring a few experienced officers in that timeframe.
Biggs said he was not comfortable budgeting for so many officers when it was unlikely the police department would achieve 100% staffing over the next year. He called for a reduction in the amount budgeted for new hires.
“I would like to see us roll that back,” he said.
Mayor Kirk Rivers agreed, saying he based his opinion on last year’s projections for new officer hires.
“I don’t think we’re going to get fully staffed this year,” he said.
Rivers recommended instead of council reducing the amount of money slated for new hires from $4.376 million to a lower number, that the city budget for an actual number of new hires.
The mayor reviewed the numbers aloud, accounting for the three new officers currently completing BLET, plus five more hired with the fall BLET class and another five hired in spring 2024 for a total of 13 new officers.
“Is that realistic chief?” the mayor asked Webster.
“I think it’s probably on the low end,” Webster replied. “I’m optimistic we can get 15 officers on board by next July.”