Phil Webster

Then interim Elizabeth City Police Chief Phil Webster speaks to media Monday, May 1, about the arrest of a 19-year-old man in connection with the April 24 shooting of two juveniles on Speed Street. City Manager Montre Freeman announced Tuesday that Webster is now the city's permanent police chief.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Next year’s city budget will include enough funding for Elizabeth City Police Chief Phil Webster to hire 15 new officers.

City Council agreed to the funding during a work session held Monday to discuss details of City Manager Montré Freeman’s proposed $23.294 million General Fund budget. The police department’s overall share of Freeman’s proposal is $8.628 million, of which $4.376 million was originally set aside for costs associated with hiring new officers. That money includes salaries, raises and bonuses and accounts for employee benefits, Freeman said.