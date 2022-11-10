ATLANTA, Georgia — The Consulate General of France in Atlanta will decorate World War II veteran Vernon Lingle with the Legion of Honor, France’s highest merit, during a ceremony at Museum of Albemarle Tuesday at noon.

Lingle, who is a resident of Hertford, is being honored by France for his role in the D-Day invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Lingle will be decorated by Anne-Laure Desjonquères, the consul general of France in Atlanta.