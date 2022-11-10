...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO
3 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 3 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ATLANTA, Georgia — The Consulate General of France in Atlanta will decorate World War II veteran Vernon Lingle with the Legion of Honor, France’s highest merit, during a ceremony at Museum of Albemarle Tuesday at noon.
Lingle, who is a resident of Hertford, is being honored by France for his role in the D-Day invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Lingle will be decorated by Anne-Laure Desjonquères, the consul general of France in Atlanta.
The Legion of Honor is bestowed upon French citizens as well as foreign nationals who have served France or the ideals it upholds, including individuals who have contributed to the country professionally, as well as veterans, such as the Americans who risked their lives during World War II fighting on French soil.
Well-known U.S. recipients of the Legion of Honor include Generals Dwight D. Eisenhower and Douglas MacArthur. The president of the French Republic, currently Emmanuel Macron, designates recipients of the Legion of Honor.
Lingle enlisted in the U.S. Navy on June 7, 1943, and completed gunners mate school. He was assigned to Landing Craft Infantry vessel 490 and in the winter of 1943 and deployed to England to proceed with Exercise Tiger. During his training, many sailors lost their lives to German U-Boat attacks and live fire accidents.
On June 6, 1944, the invasion – codenamed Operation Overlord — commenced and Lingle was in charge of driving LCI 490 during the initial assault on Omaha Beach. He exposed himself to fire to anchor the vessel before allied troops could deploy. Lingle stayed at Normandy Beach for six months, delivering troops and supplies. Following his tour in the Navy, he transferred to the U.S. Air Force and later retired.
Lingle’s service awards include the World War II Victory Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the American Campaign Medal.