World War II veteran Vernon Lingle was bestowed France’s highest honor by French diplomat Anne-Laure Desjonquéres in an hour-long ceremony at Museum of the Albemarle on Tuesday.

Desjonquéres, consul general to the French Consulate in Atlanta, Georgia, presented Lingle the Legion of Honor on the stage at the Elizabeth City museum. The ceremony was attended by Navy and Coast Guard personnel, as well as veterans, residents and members of Lingle’s family.