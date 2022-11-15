World War II veteran Vernon Lingle salutes as he escorted on to the stage at Museum of the Albemarle before the start of Tuesday's ceremony to present him with France’s highest honor, the Legion of Honor. French diplomat Anne-Laure Desjonquéres, the consul general to the French consulate in Atlanta, Georgia, presented the award to Lingle.
World War II veteran Vernon Lingle is congratulated and thanked by Jill Serik, wife of retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dan Serik, during a ceremony to present Lingle with France’s highest order, the Legion of Honor, Tuesday. Lingle walked Jill down the aisle during her wedding to Dan Serik.
World War II veteran Vernon Lingle salutes as he escorted on to the stage at Museum of the Albemarle before the start of Tuesday's ceremony to present him with France’s highest honor, the Legion of Honor. French diplomat Anne-Laure Desjonquéres, the consul general to the French consulate in Atlanta, Georgia, presented the award to Lingle.
World War II veteran Vernon Lingle is congratulated and thanked by Jill Serik, wife of retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dan Serik, during a ceremony to present Lingle with France’s highest order, the Legion of Honor, Tuesday. Lingle walked Jill down the aisle during her wedding to Dan Serik.
World War II veteran Vernon Lingle was bestowed France’s highest honor by French diplomat Anne-Laure Desjonquéres in an hour-long ceremony at Museum of the Albemarle on Tuesday.
Desjonquéres, consul general to the French Consulate in Atlanta, Georgia, presented Lingle the Legion of Honor on the stage at the Elizabeth City museum. The ceremony was attended by Navy and Coast Guard personnel, as well as veterans, residents and members of Lingle’s family.
“This medal is France’s most prestigious order and it’s bestowed on French citizens, as well as foreign nationals, including veterans, such as the American soldiers who risked their lives during World War II fighting on French soil,” Desjonquéres said in her presentation. “More than 70 years ago, Mr. Lingle risked his life for the freedom of France and Europe. France is what it is today, a free and sovereign country, thanks to the bravery of such veterans and thanks to the United States of America.”
Known officially as the National Order of the Legion of Honor, the award was established in 1802 by French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.
Lingle, 96, served in the U.S. Navy and was among the thousands of Allied sailors and soldiers who landed on the coast of Normandy, France, during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. More than 2,000 U.S. troops died in the assault.
“We are now decades away from World War II, and yet we still pay homage to these veterans, to the legacy of their courage and their fight for freedom in a time of a darkness and despicable ideologies that came to power in Europe,” Desjonquéres said. “Today, we are gathered to remember that the French-American friendship is bound in blood and that our two countries owe each other the very existence as free nations.”
From the American Revolution to World Wars I and II, France and the United States have “always stood shoulder to shoulder to defend the values of freedom and democracy,” she said.
Desjonquéres turned to Lingle, who was seated to her right.
“Mr. Vernon Lingle, you embody this shared French-American history,” she said. “You illustrated with your courage the friendship and shared values that so profoundly bind our two nations.”
Desjonquéres called Lingle a “true hero.”
“Your legacy provides a moral compass for generations to come,” she said.
According to his personal account of his experiences shared with The Daily Advance, Lingle served as a gunner's mate aboard an infantry assault vessel known as a Landing Craft Infantry. His boat, LCI 490, landed about 250 soldiers at Omaha Beach, but not before a German 88mm shell exploded nearby and lodged shrapnel in his leg.
Lingle enlisted in the U.S. Navy in June 1943 and completed gunner's mate school. He was assigned to LCI 490 and in the winter of 1943 deployed to England to proceed with Exercise Tiger, one of a series of large-scale rehearsals in April 1944 for the D-Day invasion of Normandy. During his training, many sailors lost their lives to German U-Boat attacks and live fire accidents.
On June 6, 1944, the invasion — codenamed Operation Overlord — commenced and Lingle was in charge of driving LCI 490 during the initial assault on Omaha Beach. He exposed himself to fire to anchor the vessel before Allied troops could deploy. Lingle stayed at Normandy Beach for six months, delivering troops and supplies. Following his tour in the Navy, he transferred to the U.S. Air Force and later retired.
Lingle’s service awards include the World War II Victory Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the American Campaign Medal.
Scott Seddon, former commander at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060, began working with the French consulate three years ago to make Tuesday’s presentation possible. Seddon said he found out about five months ago that Lingle would be presented the Legion of Honor.
“I can’t think of a more worthy recipient than Vernon for this award," Seddon said. "Vernon is the most humble and nicest person I’ve ever met."