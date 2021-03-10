CAMDEN — A website to update the public on construction of the new Camden County High School is now expected to go live on Friday.
Camden County Schools officials had previously hoped the website would be ready by Monday of this week but that did not materialize.
The school district and Moseley Architects — the architectural firm designing the new school — have worked through a number of design tweaks over the past week and have nearly completed the school’s schematic design.
The design is expected to be presented to the Camden Board of Education at its regular meeting Thursday night. The website will probably go live the following day, according to schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell.
The schematic design will be the centerpiece of the website in its initial phase. As time goes on additional information will be added about the project’s progress.
Architect Ashley Dennis of Moseley Architects spent a day with high school staff in December to talk about details of the school’s design. Based on those conversations some changes were made to the building design.
The design has continued to be fine-tuned over the past few weeks.
The Camden school board plans to build a new high school on a county-owned site off N.C. Highway 343 using $33 million in bond proceeds and $12.3 million in state needs-based facilities grant funds. Voters approved the $33 million bond referendum in November.
The board has decided the new high school will be all on one floor. But the original concept of multiple learning centers built around a core area has reportedly been altered somewhat based on input from teachers and staff.