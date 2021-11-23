Elizabeth City’s holiday season kicks into high-gear on Friday when the switch is flipped to turn on the downtown holiday lights at the Downtown Illumination and Holiday Celebration. The event, which draws hundreds of people to the city’s downtown, is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and starts in front of the Pasquotank County Courthouse
Festivities after the lighting include caroling through the heart of downtown to the waterfront, a visit from Santa and his elves, face painting and, for the first time at the event, a fire performer. There will also be with cookies, hot cocoa, coffee and a sweet’s stop.
“The fire performer will be at the east end of Main Street,” said Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant. “After the switch is flipped and people start walking down Main Street they will see fire at that end and not know what it is.’’
The first weekend in December also features the First Friday ArtWalk and Lightened Boat Parade on Friday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The city’s annual Christmas Parade will be held the next day on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Visitors for First Friday ArtWalk can enjoy artwork, artist demonstrations and live music around downtown Elizabeth City. Santa Claus will also make a visit.
The Pasquotank River Yacht Club’s Lighted Boat Parade will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 on the Pasquotank River. In a new twist, the boats will dock at Mariners’ Wharf after the boat parade where the public will judge and then give awards to the top decorated boats.
The city’s Christmas parade will be held the next day, Saturday, Dec. 4, with entries again lining up on Westover Street. After turning right onto Ehringhaus Street, the parade will proceed to Road Street and turn left, and then right onto Main Street. After passing downtown, the parade will turn right on Water Street and end after passing Waterfront Park.