Friday is the last day to change your party registration and register to vote if you want to cast your ballot on May 17, election day.
Local election officials are reminding voters that they can change their party registration by completing a new voter registration application at their county board of elections office. No party changes will be allowed after Friday's deadline.
Residents who wish to vote on election day can register to vote through Friday at their elections board office. In Pasquotank County, the elections office is located at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. They also can complete an online voter registration application through the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles office at https://payments.ncdot.gov/.
Emma Tate, board of elections director for Pasquotank County, said voters who do not meet the registration deadline on Friday are still eligible to register and vote the same day during the one-stop voting period that begins Thursday, April 28. Residents looking to register and vote on the same day will be required to provide proof of residency, Tate noted.
The early voting period will continue at the board of elections office through Saturday, May 14.
According to Tate, voters needing to make an address change can do that through election day.
In Pasquotank County, the Tuesday, May 17, election will include races for mayor and city council in Elizabeth City as well as party primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, state Senate, state House, district court judge, district attorney, and county commissioner.