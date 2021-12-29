Dr. Larry Cooper has traded in his stethoscope for a fishing pole.
Cooper retired Wednesday after owning and operating the Pasquotank Animal Hospital for 44 years. Around 60 family members, clinic employees and clients surprised Cooper with a retirement party at the hospital on U.S. Highway 17 South.
Several of Cooper’s former patients — dogs — also attended.
Next on the docket for Cooper, 71, is to spend time with his wife, Pat, and their four children and seven grandchildren.
And yes, fishing.
“I’m going to do some fishing,” Cooper said.
“Everybody knows he loves to fish,” Pat Cooper added.
But Cooper said he will do more than just fish in retirement.
“I have plenty to do with seven grandkids, too,” Cooper said. “My wife will also have ‘honey-do’ jobs (for me). I’m sure I will stay busy.’’
Cooper said he and his wife also have trips planned for Florida and Maine in the coming months.
“We are planning to go to Maine in January because we want a little snow when we can get it,” Cooper said.
Cooper said he is keeping his veterinary license and didn’t rule out practicing some during retirement.
“I may have to work in order to buy boat gas,” Cooper joked. “I’m not planning right now to do any (practicing) regularly at all.”
Cooper said he will miss working with all of his “clients’’ and serving their needs.
“The patients are a lot of fun, too,” Cooper said. “It’s been a wonderful thing and this community has just been great. It’s been a real joy to serve them and it is hard to believe we have made it to this point.”
Cooper said when he opened the Pasquotank Animal Hospital in 1977, he wasn’t always so sure the practice would make it. One reason Cooper opened in Elizabeth City was because there was a program that would help pay back his student loans if he practiced in an underserved area.
“It was iffy at first and I didn’t know if we would make it here in the community,” Cooper said. “I wasn’t seeing the number of clients I needed to see to keep it going. But it turned around and it just boomed from there. We made the best choice to come here.”
Cooper sold his practice at Pasquotank Animal Hospital to Florida-based American Veterinary Group but still owns the building.
“AVG has been great and the transition has been wonderful,” Cooper said. “I couldn’t have chosen a better group to buy the practice. They are really good at managing — much better than I was.”
City resident Debi Williams was a client at Pasquotank Animal Hospital for over 40 years. On Wednesday, she dressed up as a clown to wish Cooper well in retirement.
“I dressed up as a clown because I was happy,” Williams said. “I am sad, too. But Dr. Cooper deserves it, I just love him.”
Pat Cooper said she was feeling a mix of emotions as her husband enters into retirement.
“I am happy because he has worked so hard for this,” she said. “It’s gone by fast, and Elizabeth City has been very good to us. He loves his clients, and I know that he will miss that. But we are looking forward to doing some things together.”