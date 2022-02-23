State Rep. Bobby Hanig asked people attending the Pasquotank Political Action Committee meeting Tuesday night if they wanted one of his campaign signs for state Senate District 1.
Not surprisingly, there were no takers.
Hanig, R-Currituck, is no longer running in the 1st District after the N.C. Supreme Court earlier this month tossed Senate and House district maps passed by the General Assembly last year.
The latest maps released late last week now have Hanig in the 3rd Senate District and the new district has Pasquotank and Perquimans counties moving back to the 1st District.
“I have 225 ‘Bobby Hanig for Senate District 1’ signs, I’m almost giving them away,” Hanig joked.
The 3rd District Hanig is now running in includes Currituck, Camden, Hertford, Gates, Tyrrell, Northampton, Bertie, Martin, Halifax and Warren counties. State Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Bertie, currently represents some of the reconfigured 3rd District.
On paper, a potential Hanig-Bazemore race looks to lean Democrat based on the 2020 election. President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump 52 percent to 48 percent in the 10-county district.
But citing high gas prices, rampant inflation and Biden’s low poll numbers, Hanig said he believes the current political environment has the 3rd Senate District leaning Republican.
“It’s going to be a tough campaign, but with 2022 momentum in an even district it is probably a R-4 or R-6,” Hanig said. “I really think we are in a great position. I think people will respond to my record.”
Bazemore could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Hanig said he has received an “outpouring” of support from across the new state Senate district he hopes to represent. Currituck is the only county in Hanig’s current House district that’s included in the new 3rd Senate district.
“The amount of support from those western counties that I am not familiar with has just been phenomenal,” Hanig said. “It’s from both sides of the aisle. When I tell people in Raleigh that I got a call from this individual they say, ‘That’s incredible.’”
Hanig was scheduled to address the PAC before the latest maps were released late last week and he brought fellow Republican state Rep. Carson Smith, R-Pender, along.
Hanig kept his commitment to address the group and said if elected he would still be a state senator for Pasquotank even though he would not represent the county directly.
Hanig told the PAC that he has worked with state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, to get results for northeastern North Carolina, saying when “we talk everybody understands where we are.”
“If we want to get anything out of Raleigh, we have to fight and scrap to get anything east of I-95,” Hanig said. “Just because you are not a senator for Pasquotank, you are a senator for Pasquotank. That’s just the way it is. Myself, Senator Steinburg and Representative Goodwin, we give the northeast what they need and we will continue to do that.”
When the original maps were released, Hanig’s House district was carved up and he was “doubled-bunked” with Goodwin in the newly drawn 1st House District.
“I’m in a position of, ‘What do I do?’” Hanig said. “If I had stayed running in my House district, I would have had to primary Ed Goodwin, my seat mate in the General Assembly. We didn’t want that to happen.”
That’s when Hanig decided to seek a state Senate seat because at the time Steinburg lost most of the 1st District, including Currituck. He said he is seeking a state Senate seat in part to help the GOP gain a super-majority in the General Assembly.
Republicans need to pick up two Senate seats in November to reach a super-majority of 30 seats in the 50-seat chamber. That would allow Republicans to override any vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
“We are in a great position in 2020 to take over a bunch of seats that have been historically Democrat seats, pretty much uncontested Democrat seats,” Hanig said. “I said, ‘Let’s go for it.’’
A 3-court panel on Wednesday upheld the most recent maps but that decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court. If the court overrules the lower court it could mean that the May 17 primary is pushed back.
“If the Supreme Court decides to take the issue up then it will push everything back,” Hanig said. “Whether they tell us (General Assembly) to redraw the maps or they (the judges) redraw the maps, either way everything is going to get pushed back again for sure.