The COVID-19 pandemic has sent ripples throughout the culture, affecting everything from how people worship to how they go about everyday tasks.
A central question in all of it has been whether to wear a mask or other face covering.
When Gov. Roy Cooper announced in June that mask wearing in public would be mandatory, Pasquotank County’s sheriff joined a number of other sheriffs in saying he didn’t plan to cite those who violated the governor’s order.
Many local people had already taken to wearing masks or cloth face coverings as a matter of course.
“I have a family, and studies show that it protects others,” said Kellen Whitehurst, director of the Pasquotank County Library. “I don’t want to be the reason for somebody else being sick.”
Whitehurst said he believes the governor’s mandate is a good idea.
“Studies show that you can sharply reduce the risk by wearing the mask,” he said.
A day after the governor’s mask mandate was announced, Neal Godfrey was sitting with his brother, Wonnell Godfrey, and their uncle Bill Bailey at a picnic table in Waterfront Park. Although he wasn’t wearing a mask, Godfrey said “when I go in any kind of business I wear it.”
“I think everybody should wear them going into businesses,” Godfrey said. “I make sure I have mine on.”
Bill Bailey, who is the Godfreys’ uncle, was wearing a cloth mask.
“I wear it because I want to stay here,” said Bailey, who volunteered that he’s 88 years old. “I’m not ready to go yet.”
Bailey said he believes wearing the mask helps slow the spread of COVID-19. He said he supports Cooper’s order.
Wonnell Godfrey said he, too, believes masks help stop the spread of the disease. He thinks everyone should wear them in businesses and other indoor spaces where they are around other people.
The pandemic has had other effects on everyday life.
Cooper’s orders limiting the size of outdoor and indoor gatherings initially forced public venues like Museum of the Albemarle, Arts of the Albemarle and the Pasquotank County Library to close to in-person visitors. The museum moved many of its programs and offerings online. AoA responded by holding online art contests, and the library began offering a curbside book pickup service. While each of the agencies has now reopened under eased indoor gathering restrictions, they all are subject to capacity restrictions.
The pandemic also affected how government meetings are conducted. Because of the COVID-related gathering restrictions, Elizabeth City City Council, the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education all limited public participation by moving their meetings online. Some government agencies have again allowed limited in-person attendance while also continuing their meetings online. Some like City Council, however, continue to hold their meetings online.
Area churches have found ways to worship amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and some are discovering unexpected benefits from the new approaches.
Farren Roper, pastor at Corinth Baptist Church, said drive-in services at the church were well received.
“Everything went well with the outdoor service,” he said. “People loved it.”
The church began livestreaming its Sunday services when the pandemic began but watching the services from home was “getting a little old” for some church members, Roper said.
Corinth members thought the drive-in service would be a good change and decided to hold one once they found out they could, Roper said.
Carroll Bundy, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church in Perquimans County, said he used livestreaming on Facebook for the first two Sundays Cooper’s stay-home order was in place, and then on the third Sunday began an outdoor drive-in service while continuing the livestream.
He said attendance at the outdoor services was 75 or so, and many of those were from other churches. And some were people who might not have been attending church at all, so the service seems to be reaching new people, he said.
But on top of that the livestreamed worship has been reaching as many as 700 people each week, he said.
“That was unbelievable to me,” Bundy said of the social media reach. “I was just blown away by that.”
The Rev. Benny Oakes, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, said holding worship services on Facebook had proven to be a good ministry for the community.
Oakes also said that as on-site worship resumes it’s important to be diligent about sanitation and social distancing.
“People want to get together,” Oakes said. “That has been true since day one.”
But church leaders understand that getting back together on-site needs to be done in a safe and deliberate way, following guidelines from the governor and the leadership of the denomination’s North Carolina Conference, he said.