Fueled by out-of-state donors giving small contributions, the Democratic challenger seeking to unseat state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, in the 1st Senate District has outraised the incumbent by more than $100,000.
Tess Judge of Kitty Hawk raised $139,223 in the second quarter on 1,772 individual contributions. Judge also raised $11,082 in the first quarter, giving her a total of $150,315 for the election cycle. She also enters the final few months of the campaign before the Nov. 3 election with $98,816 cash on hand.
Steinburg, who is completing his first term in the Senate after three terms in the House, raised $27,564 in the second quarter after raising $17,746 in the first quarter for a total of $45,310. Steinburg had $45,372 cash on hand as of June 30.
Most of Judge’s contributions came in small amounts and most are from out of state. A large number of Judge’s individual contributors are from unnamed individuals since they were less than $50; federal election law does not require reporting the names of those giving less than $50.
Only eight other state Senate candidates in the state, Republican or Democrat, raised more money than Judge in the second quarter.
“I’m so thankful to everyone who has donated to this campaign in 2020 in North Carolina and beyond,” Judge said in a press release. “We are a grassroots, people-driven campaign, and we could not do this without the support of so many people who know we can do better for northeastern North Carolina. I’m looking forward to reaching out to voters, in safe ways during this pandemic, all across this district over the next 100 days, and I’m thankful to have the support to do so.”
Asked about Judge’s fundraising, Steinburg described it as “a lot of money from California.”
Almost all of Steinburg’s contributors are from the massive 1st District, which spans 11 counties, including Pasquotank, Camden,Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans counties.
Steinburg acknowledged that he needs to raise more money but noted that he was outraised and had less cash on hand in the same quarter in 2018 but still went on to win that election, defeating Democrat D. Cole Phelps 53 percent to 47 percent.
“Much of his (Phelps) money was from out-of-state,” Steinburg said. “What I was told a long time ago, the most important thing you can look at when it comes to campaign contributions is you look at who has the most contributions from people within the district.’’
Steinburg said he has not been able to hold “traditional” fundraisers around the district because of COVID-19.
Democrats hold 21 seats of 50 seats in the state Senate and they need to pick up five to gain the majority. Democrats have targeted Steinburg’s seat as one they think is possible to win.
Steinburg, however, said he likes his chances of winning re-election.
“I am confident that when all is said and done that the message that I have and my record of service will see me through on election day,” he said.