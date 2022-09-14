The N.C. Symphony’s first visit to Elizabeth City State University in several decades is already a rousing success — and it won’t even take place until Friday evening.
There appear to be no remaining seats for the symphony’s concert Friday in the Floyd L. Robinson Auditorium at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center on the ECSU campus.
While the 7 p.m. concert is free, concert-goers were required to register online for free tickets. As of Wednesday, there appeared to be no more tickets available.
“We have reached capacity for this event,” a statement reads on the webpage for the event. “If additional seating should open, you will be able to secure your ticket.”
The N.C. Symphony performance is part of a home football game weekend at ECSU and features the official state orchestra’s “Freedom Celebration,” which includes a variety of African-American music.
Guest vocalist for the concert is mezzo-soprano Micaela Bundy. The orchestra will be conducted by Michelle Di Russo.
The program features the world premiere of composer-in-residence Anthony Kelly’s “Spirituals of Liberation.”
Other selections on the program include: “Lift Every Voice and Sing”; H.T. Burleigh’s arrangement of “Every Time I Feel the Spirit”; William Grant Still’s “Festive Overture”; Scott Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag”; George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings”; a Ted Ricketts arrangement of tunes popularized by Louis Armstrong titled “Satchmo! A Tribute to Louis Armstrong”; and Calvin Custer’s arrangement of Duke Ellington favorites titled “Duke Ellington!”
The concert is part of ECSU’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series.
University officials said recently that they hope ECSU alumni and others will enjoy a weekend in Elizabeth City by attending the concert, spending the night in town and then attending the home football game Saturday at noon.
ECSU will host Winston-Salem State University at Roebuck Stadium.