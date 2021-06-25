Visit Elizabeth City has been forced to change the name of the U.S. Coast Guard Half Marathon and Guardians of the Atlantic 5K races that will be run in-person for the first time next spring.
But that is welcome news.
VEC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux told the Tourism Development Authority Thursday that a full 26.2-mile marathon will be added to the race card for the March 5, 2022 event.
The race will now be called the Coast Guard Marathon. VEC had originally planned to add the full marathon in 2023.
“It’s similar to the Air Force Marathon and Marine Corps Marathon,” Ruffieux said. “The main name is also the umbrella brand even though there are several other distance runs.”
Ruffieux said the Coast Guard signed off on having a full marathon Wednesday. That approval was vital since part of the race course winds through the Coast Guard base.
The inaugural USCG Half Marathon and Guardians of the Atlantic 5K was supposed to held in Elizabeth City last September. After being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers decided to move it to this spring and hold the first race as a virtual event this past March.
With the addition of a full marathon, Ruffieux said a heavy workload of preparation just got heavier.
Prior to Thursday’s announcement, VEC was expecting 6,000 runners and 4,000 spectators to descend on the city. But that number will probably go up with the addition of the marathon.
“The typical leisure runner is more inclined to run a half-marathon or 5K,” Ruffieux said. “The more serious runners tend to run marathons. The military marathons actually get more runners and my guess is that the military culture is much more athletically inclined than the average American runner.’’
To help manage the races, the TDA agreed to hire Florida-Based running event management firm Strider Events to provide consulting and operational services.
“When we started looking at this, we realized that we needed the professional help to do a high-caliber event,” Ruffieux told the TDA board. “They will manage an amazing number of logistical things to ensure we produce the best potential race.’’
Strider will be paid a total of $29,250 over the next nine months — plus travel costs — for their services. Strider will also subcontract a race timing company that will be paid $4 per runner, which will come from runner registration fees.
“They are bringing a timing company with them,” Ruffieux said.
Each runner will have a micro-chipped race bib with GPS capability.
“You can track a runner from home,” Ruffieux said.
VEC has budgeted $230,000 for the race but that price tag is expected to tick up some with the addition of the marathon. But most of those costs will be minor such as needing such extra porta potties, medical tents and water stops along the extended route.
But having a marathon will also increase revenue as the registration fee is higher than a half-marathon and 5K. Before adding the full marathon, VEC was expecting revenue of $250,000 from the race.
The race is expected to have a significant economic impact for both the city and county. With an early morning start time, runners are expected to fill hotel rooms as far away as Hampton Roads. Pre-race activities the day before the race in the city will attract runners and spectators to local restaurants and businesses, tourism officials have said.
Ruffieux said VEC decided to add a full marathon after the completion of this year’s virtual race. More than 11,000 runners ran the virtual race, with participants coming from all 50 states as well as several different countries.
“We had a lot of people come to us after the virtual half-marathon and say, ‘Hey, are you going to do a full marathon next year?’” Ruffieux said. “I reached out to the Coast Guard and said, ‘Are you game?’ We did a proposed route and they looked at it and said they could do that.”
Ruffieux told the TDA that the event could possibly be at least partially managed in-house in the future. VEC is in the process of hiring an event specialist whose primary job will be working on the race.
“I hope we can scale it (outside consulting) back in the future,” Ruffieux said. “We are always going to have to outsource timing. As our new event specialist learns this process we will be able to significantly decrease the need for consulting in the future.”