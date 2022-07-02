featured Fun, Family & Fireworks! Celebration fireworks By Chris Day Multimedia Editor Chris Day Author email Jul 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Fun, Family & Fireworks! Celebration fireworks, Friday, July 1, 2022. Chris Day/The Daily Advance Fun, Family & Fireworks! Celebration fireworks, Friday, July 1, 2022. Chris Day/The Daily Advance Fun, Family & Fireworks! Celebration fireworks, Friday, July 1, 2022. Chris Day/The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fun, Family & Fireworks! Celebration fireworks, Friday, July 1, 2022. More photos here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chris Day Author email Follow Chris Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesRiver's Landing sewage woes: City: 2 apartments unfit for occupancyJail to conduct own probe of inmate's deathChowan sheriff, SBI investigating fatal shooting of womanRivers: Reasons for Hicks' resignation unclearJohnie Gregory Truck Bodies has new ownerSheriff: No foul play suspected in jail inmate's deathPatrol investigating fatal wreck in Perquimans Friday nightJ.D. Lewis to buy waterfront EC Milling buildingTradition: State champion Pirates with load of generational connectionsBurns' fame as 'Mr. Biscuits' rising at Belcross Biscuit Images