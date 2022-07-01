People started gathering near the Elizabeth City waterfront early Friday afternoon for what local officials said would be an impressive early Fourth of July fireworks show.
Kevin Wetzel of Wetzel Pyrotechnics of Currituck County and six other employees started loading almost 1,300 shells late Friday afternoon that were scheduled to launched at 9 p.m. for 40-minute display over the Pasquotank River.
In addition to the fireworks, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department’s Fun, Family & Fireworks! celebration featured food vendors and inflatables for kids along Water Street and free music at Mariners’ Wharf Park.
First Friday ArtWalk, the monthly downtown celebration of local artists, kicked of the festivities at 4 p.m.
Wetzel said he started prepping the launch site at Waterfront Park Thursday evening to get out of the heat before finishing Friday afternoon.
“What people will see are a variety of different shells that most companies my size can’t really do,” Wetzel said as he took a break from the loading process. “We will have shells that hang in the air for a long time. What we want to do is to keep the crowd guessing what is next. We want to keep them engaged.”
The fireworks were to be launched from the park over the river, which Wetzel said is a beautiful location for spectators. But the location can also be challenging, he said.
“There are not many places that we can shoot from here, and the wind can be a challenge,” Wetzel said. “But we use specific products to deal with that (wind).”
Wetzel also handled last year’s fireworks show in Elizabeth City. He said his costs have risen over the past year. Finding fireworks has not been a major problem but the cost of getting fireworks shipped to Currituck has increased, he said.
“We bought a lot of product before the pandemic and another of my suppliers was fortunate to get several shipping containers in this year,” Wetzel said. “So, we haven’t had the shortages that others have had. But shipping is outrageous, it is probably 50 percent higher than it was a year ago.”
Jim and Bobbi Raey were looking forward to enjoying Independence Day fireworks in Avon on Monday. But the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania couple decided to take in a pre-July 4th dose of fireworks after learning Elizabeth City was holding its show Friday night.
The couple made the over eight-hour trip from their home to the city Friday, staying the night before heading to Avon Saturday morning. They knew about the fireworks scheduled in Avon on Monday but they had no idea they would also get a free show on Friday.
The Raeys decided to come to the waterfront for some craft beer and then an early dinner, but were surprised about the large number of people in the downtown area when they arrived.
They soon found out that the city’s annual Independence Day celebration was taking place.
“We didn’t know there were fireworks tonight,” Bobbi Raey said. “We were planning to get an early dinner and head back to the hotel before getting an early start to the beach in the morning.”
The early dinner was still on the agenda but the couple said they were going to “hang around” after dinner for the fireworks show.
“This looks like it will be a marvelous evening,” Bobbi Raey said.
Jim Raey had already spotted some of the food trucks along Water Street for post-dinner plans.
“I hope there is ice cream,” he said.
As a matter of fact there was. Several vendors were setting up to sell cool treats during the five-plus-hour event.
An Elizabeth City woman named Michelle who didn’t want to give her last name came to the waterfront to show her 3-year-old grandson from Charlotte the fireworks setup and other activities underway. She said the entire family of seven would return later for the fireworks.
“I’m glad I can sneak down and get a preview before we come back to see the real thing,” she said. “My grandson’s parents are happy that I am out walking him, and I am happy to be out walking him.’’