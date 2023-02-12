A family farm in Moyock has a business recipe that amps up the excitement for all sorts of occasions: Just add goats.
Fun With Goats, as the name implies, uses goats to make Valentine’s Day and other celebrations more fun and memorable.
Updated: February 12, 2023 @ 12:28 pm
“Valentine’s Day Goat Grams is a way to surprise that special someone with the most unique gift ever,” said business owner Jennifer Barnes, a fourth-generation farmer.
“FunWithGoats.com will come to your home or business and bring two baby goats dressed up in their Valentine’s outfits for some snuggling time. During your goat gram you will be able to hand feed the babies and walk them around on leashes.”
Other events Fun With Goats can host are goat yoga, boats and goats, goat landscaping, weddings with goats, birthdays and more. Some of their activities are held at the farm.
Fun With Goats is based at the family-owned Old Magnolia Farm in Moyock, Barnes said. Farming is a Barnes’ family tradition, as Barnes’ six children are sixth generation farmers.
That is “something we are extremely proud of,” she said.
Examples of events Fun With Goats has hosted in northeastern North Carolina include goat yoga and painting with goats at Seven Sounds Brewery, hosting a petting zoo at the U.S. Coast Guard Base, painting with goats with the Currituck Arts Counsel, birthday parties and more.
Last fall Fun With Goats hosted an outdoor movie night with goats, Barnes said.
“Participants brought their lawn chairs, and we provided a huge outdoor movie screen, baby goats and popcorn,” she said.
Visit FunWithGoats.com to order a Goat Gram or to learn more about the business.
