Aleathia Hudson meets Biden

Aleathia Hudson (center), an aviation science major at Elizabeth City State University, meets President Joe Biden (left) on the floor of the House chamber in the Capitol following Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress, Tuesday night. Hudson was a special invited guest of U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., (right) at the event.

 Photo courtesy Aleathia Hudson

Elizabeth City State University student Aleathia Hudson says her attendance at the president’s State of the Union speech earned her a bit of name recognition among members of Congress.

“A few of them know my name now,” said Hudson, who is a junior aviation science major from Charlotte. “So, that’s great.”