Aleathia Hudson (center), an aviation science major at Elizabeth City State University, meets President Joe Biden (left) on the floor of the House chamber in the Capitol following Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress, Tuesday night. Hudson was a special invited guest of U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., (right) at the event.
Elizabeth City State University student Aleathia Hudson says her attendance at the president’s State of the Union speech earned her a bit of name recognition among members of Congress.
“A few of them know my name now,” said Hudson, who is a junior aviation science major from Charlotte. “So, that’s great.”
Hudson attended President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night as a guest of U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C. The event was Davis’ first State of the Union speech since being elected in November to represent North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.
“It was really great being there,” Hudson said.
Following the president’s speech, Davis introduced Hudson to the president.
“Oh, that was amazing,” she said of meeting Biden.
Davis had wanted her to meet the president, but the introduction was looking unlikely, given time restrictions following Biden’s speech.
“It was just a run-in” on the House floor, Hudson said, describing the moment of meeting Biden as a lucky break.
“He offered some very kind words,” she said of the president. “He was very encouraging and uplifting about HBCU cultures.”
Hudson was referring to historically Black colleges and universities, such as ECSU.
“He also was encouraging and supportive of my career path,” she said.
Another prominent Washington figure she met was U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California, the former speaker of the House.
“It was pretty cool,” Hudson said of the introduction. “I got to meet other members, too.”
The State of the Union speech is held as a joint session of Congress in the chamber of the House of Representatives. From her seat in the upper level of the chamber, Hudson could look out and watch all the lawmakers as they reacted to the president’s speech.
“I was moved by the energy,” she said. “Everyone had a voice. That is part of our democracy.”
As a bonus, Hudson also got to attend the State of the Union reception along with lawmakers.
“There was not much eating,” she said of the atmosphere. “It was a lot more talking.”
Hudson, 21, said her career path is focused on the analytical aspect of aviation and she is interested in working for the Federal Aviation Administration or the National Transportation Safety Board.
“I also really enjoy working with drones,” she said.
Hudson’s aviation science curriculum includes courses in ECSU’s unmanned aerial vehicle program. She is also interested in emergency management and is a member of ECSU’s campus Community Emergency Response Team.
“Aviation and emergency management go hand in hand,” she said.