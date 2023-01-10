A three-time Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools principal of the year and the only principal Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College has ever known is taking the reins at Northeastern High School.
Amy R. Fyffe has been named the new principal at NHS, ECPPS officials announced Tuesday.
Fyffe has been principal at ECP Early College High School since it opened in 2017. Before then, she was principal at ECPPS' other high school — Pasquotank County High School — from 2008-17.
She has worked for the school district since 1996 and was named ECPPS' Principal of the Year in 2011, 2016 and again in 2022.
ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said in a press release that Fyffe "was selected from a talented candidate pool in a competitive process" to take over as NHS principal.
"Amy Fyffe is committed to ensuring that all students learn to their maximum potential and to fostering innovation through collaboration with teachers, staff, students, and families," Jackson-Heard said. "She is familiar with the traditions and successful practices at Northeastern High School and can’t wait to get started in her new role."
Fyffe will be working with Adrian Fonville, interim principal at NHS, to ensure a smooth transition as she prepares to officially start later this month, he said.
Fyffe holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Hawaii and a master’s degree in school administration from East Carolina University. She holds teaching certifications in English, academically intellectually gifted, and as a curriculum instructional specialist, according to the school district.
Her previous jobs with the district were as an English teacher and an assistant principal at Northeastern High School. Prior to coming to the district, she worked as an educator with Virginia Beach Public Schools.
Jackson-Heard said the school district currently is interviewing candidates to replace Fyffe at the ECP Early College.