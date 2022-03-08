A candidate for Pasquotank County commissioner is seeking to have a second candidate in Elizabeth City’s May 17 non-partisan municipal election thrown off the ballot.
Linwood Gallop, who is running for the Democratic nomination for the Southern Inside county commissioner’s seat against incumbent Cecil Perry, filed a challenge against Michael Brooks on March 7.
In his complaint, Gallop claims the Third Ward councilor discriminated against two people who applied for the city’s vacant city manager’s job.
Brooks called the allegations Tuesday frivolous and said Gallop was throwing a “temper tantrum.”
“It doesn’t hold any merit,” Brooks said. “(Gallop) is trying to get his 5 minutes of fame.’’
The county’s board of elections will meet Thursday at 2 p.m. to set a date for Gallop’s challenge.
Brooks said he will not bring legal representation to Thursday’s hearing at the board of elections.
“Everything is covered right there in the rules for running for city council,” Brooks said. “I don’t need any representation to tell them (board of elections) what they already know.”
Gallop filed a similar challenge against mayoral candidate Jeannie Young on March 1. The Pasquotank Board of Elections last week set a March 17 hearing date on Gallop’s challenge against Young.
Young said last week that she “steadfastly” denies Gallop’s allegations.
County Attorney Mike Cox said Tuesday he is going to recommend Thursday that the board of elections hear Gallop’s challenge of Brooks’ candidacy also on March 17.
Like his challenge of Young’s candidacy, Gallop alleges that Brooks violated two sections of U.S. Code — conspiracy against rights and deprivation of rights under color of law — and the state’s constitution while performing duties as a member of City Council.
Gallop said that Brooks, like Young, “denied due process in the hiring procedures of two qualified black women” who both applied for city manager.
City Council agreed in a closed session in late January to suspend its months-long search for a permanent manager and instead look for a long-term interim manager who could lead the city for up to a year. Council recently hired Richard Hicks as interim manager starting March 21.
Councilors Johnnie Walton and Kem Spence both opposed suspending the search because they said the city had two highly qualified candidates before the search was paused.
Brooks joined Young and fellow councilors Chris Ruffieux and Billy Caudle in voting to suspend the search for the permanent manager and seek instead a long-term interim manager. He also voted to hire Hicks.
Gallop said his allegations against Brooks and Young are “true” and is confident that the board of elections will uphold the two challenges.
“The whole city knows they (allegations) are true,” Gallop said. “If they were not true, one of the two women would have the job. Neither one of them have jobs with the city. A white man (Hicks) has the job with the city who did not apply with the city. The garbage coming from the other side is just that.”