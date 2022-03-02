A candidate running for Pasquotank commissioner is seeking to have Elizabeth City mayoral candidate Jeannie Young disqualified from the May 17 ballot.
Linwood Gallop, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Southern Inside seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, filed a candidate challenge against Young with the county’s Board of Elections on Tuesday.
The board of elections will meet to consider Gallop’s candidate challenge on Friday at 2 p.m. at the board’s office at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City.
Gallop alleges that Young violated two sections of U.S. Code — conspiracy against rights and deprivation of rights under color of law — and the state’s constitution while performing her duties as a member of City Council. Young represents the First Ward on council.
Gallop said that Young “denied due process in the hiring procedures of two qualified black women” who both applied for city manager.
City Council agreed in a closed session in late January to suspend its months-long search for a permanent manager and instead look for a long-term interim manager who could lead the city for up to a year. Council recently hired Richard Hicks as interim manager starting March 21.
Councilors Johnnie Walton and Kem Spence both opposed suspending the search because they said the city had two highly qualified candidates before the search was paused.
Asked Wednesday why he filed the challenge against Young, Gallop said the “simple answer is discrimination.”
“What they (council) have done concerning refusing to consider hiring two African American women who were qualified to be city manager was discrimination,” Gallop said. “The totality of it, to me, is discrimination. People in public office cannot continue to violate the rights of the people.”
Young could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Mayor Bettie Parker said Wednesday that one of the two city manager candidates that Walton and Spence have referred to — Kimberly Sowell — was named Durham County manager Monday night. Sowell has been an assistant city manager for Greensboro since 2019.
Parker also opposed ending the search for a permanent manager although she only votes when City Council is deadlocked.
“I was very confident that we had two great candidates in the grasp of our fingertips and should move forward to the interview process,” Parker said. “By not moving forward, I think the council members made a huge mistake.”
Gallop said he plans to file a similar challenge against Third Ward Councilor Michael Brooks if Brooks files to run for re-election.
Brooks joined Young and fellow councilors Chris Ruffieux and Billy Caudle in voting to suspend the search for the permanent manager and seek instead a long-term interim manager. He also voted to hire Hicks.
Brooks has not said yet whether he will seek re-election. The filing period for the city's May 17 election ends Friday at noon.