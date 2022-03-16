A candidate for Pasquotank commissioner in the May 17 Democratic primary —who is also challenging the candidacy of several incumbents in the upcoming city election — served 4½ years in prison over three decades ago for an armed robbery he claims he did not commit.
State prison records show Linwood McLease Gallop Jr., who is seeking the Inside Southern seat on the Board of Commissioners, was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon in Currituck County on May 25, 1989, and sentenced to a maximum of 14 years in prison.
However, because he was sentenced under what was then known as the Fair Felons law, Gallop served less than half that time. He was released on Oct. 18, 1993, according to records.
Gallop, now 53, acknowledges he was convicted of robbing a gas station just before he turned 21. But he claims the conviction was wrongful because he didn’t commit the robbery.
“I was unjustly convicted of a crime I did not do,” he says.
Gallop says he was getting off work from his job as a cook at the Barrier Island Inn restaurant in Duck and headed to a trailerpark at the Cozy Cove Campground, just off milepost 12, when someone using a gun robbed a gas station in Currituck in 1988.
Despite “being 30 miles away at the time and there being no facts linking me to the crime,” Gallop says he was arrested on the basis of eyewitness testimony.
“Two eyewitnesses said I was the person who robbed them,” he said.
Gallop claims the description the eyewitnesses gave to law enforcement “changed” and “did not match” what he looked like at the time. He also claims the witnesses got some “times and dates wrong” in their statements.
Gallop also claims he has never owned a gun or had a gun in his possession.
Nonetheless, he went on trial in 1988 for armed robbery. Gallop said he testified in his own defense. He also had several character witnesses testify on his behalf, including his parents and his employer.
Gallop said his first trial resulted in a hung jury. But his second, held 13 months later in May 1989, ended with his conviction and a 14-year sentence.
“The case never should have gone to trial,” he said. “But it did and a conviction took place.”
Gallop said he appealed the verdict to the N.C. Court of Appeals but “they turned me down.” He said he elected not to appeal to the N.C. Supreme Court, deciding instead to “protect my case” for some future appeal.
Gallop said he’s since learned that a law enforcement roadblock was set up at the Wright Memorial Bridge immediately after the robbery, and that “no one entered Dare County from Currituck County that night.” Unfortunately for him, he says that evidence was left out of the testimony in his two trials.
Gallop said he’s been “trying to get the story out for more than 30 years” about what he considers a miscarriage of justice against him. But he claims the same “lack of evidence” that should have made it hard to arrest anyone for the robbery “has made it hard for me to prove my innocence.”
Gallop acknowledged that he has not sought the help of any groups that work to help convicted felons establish their innocence.
“Those are hard to get into. They’ve got 5 million other people they’re trying to help,” he said.
But a spokesman for one of the groups, the NC Center on Actual Innocence, said in an email to The Daily Advance that the group would be willing to at least hear what Gallop has to say.
“Feel free to have Mr. Linwood Gallop reach out to us directly via this email address or via telephone at 919-489-3268,” Tyrone Baker said. “If he provides satisfactory answers to our qualifying questions, we will review his case to determine if we can assist him with establishing his innocence.”
Gallop says his arrest and conviction did spur him to start studying the law. It also motivated him, he said, to start “fighting against injustices like what happened to me.”
“What I learned was how wrong and unjust the justice system can be,” he said.
Gallop was active in the protests of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies last year. He says the deputies who shot Brown while attempting to serve him with warrants should have been prosecuted, and if not that, fired.
“Andrew Brown’s 4th Amendment rights were violated. Period. We are not going to give up on that issue,” Gallop said during a community meeting several months ago.
More recently, Gallop has gotten involved in what he claims is City Council’s decision to “deny two African American women’s right to employment.” He’s described council’s decision in January to suspend its search for a long-term manager — and instead to hire a long-term interim manager — as “discrimination.”
“What they (council) have done concerning refusing to consider hiring two African American women who were qualified to be city manager was discrimination,” Gallop says. “The totality of it, to me, is discrimination. People in public office cannot continue to violate the rights of the people.”
Gallop has filed candidate challenges against two of the councilors who voted to suspend the manager search — First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young, who’s running for mayor; and 3rd Ward Councilor Michael Brooks, who’s seeking re-election — to get them disqualified from the May 17 ballot. Gallop alleges both violated two sections of U.S. Code — conspiracy against rights and deprivation of rights under color of law — and the state’s constitution while performing their duties as members of City Council.
Gallop said both Young and Brooks “denied due process in the hiring procedures of two qualified black women” who applied for the city manager’s job.
Brooks and an attorney for Young have described Gallop’s allegations as frivolous, saying they have no relevance to whether someone can be disqualified from seeking public office. The N.C. Board of Elections website lists three reasons for candidate disqualification. One is that person is not qualified to vote in an election for that office. Another is that the person has “den(ied) the being of Almighty God.”
The third reason is that the “person has been adjudged guilty of treason or any other felony or ... been adjudged guilty of corruption or malpractice in any office, or ... been removed by impeachment from any office, and ... not been restored to the rights of citizenship in the manner prescribed by law.”
The Pasquotank Board of Elections is scheduled to hold back-to-back hearings on Gallop’s challenges of Young’s and Brooks’ candidacies Thursday starting at 10 a.m.
Asked how he knows council declined to hire either of the two women, given that the discussion about the manager search took place behind closed doors, Gallop declined to say, citing the upcoming hearings.
“I’m not going to reveal that information because of the hearings that we’re going through,” he said. “But it may all come out. The fact of the matter is, some confidentiality is reasonable. But if someone is violating someone’s rights, then there is no confidentiality right. If you’re violating the people’s rights, that information should come out.”
Staff Writer Paul Nielsen contributed to this report.