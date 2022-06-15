Despite rising costs, Pasquotank residents will not see an increase in solid waste fees in the next fiscal year which begins July 1.
Pasquotank County Solid Waste Director Brad Gardner told Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program attendees Wednesday that the fee will remain at $144 a year, or $12 a month.
The county operates six convenience centers where residents can dispose of solid waste, recyclables and yard waste.
Gardner gave History for Lunch participants an overview of the county’s solid waste and recycling operations and said the county is holding the line on increases despite different challenges.
Those challenges include rising costs for diesel fuel and buying new equipment along with higher disposal fees at a landfill and recycling processor. The county’s solid waste and recyclables are trucked to Virginia.
“In the last two to three months, we have been holding tight,” Gardner said.
Just a few years ago, the county’s main recycling processor in Chesapeake, Va. accepted recyclables at no charge but now Pasquotank pays around $75 a ton for it to be processed. The county sends over 1,000 tons a year to TFC Recycling, where Gardner said a majority of the county’s recyclables end up.
Paying fees to process recyclables started in 2018 when China stopped accepting the material. Costs rose even further after companies in the U.S. had to purchase machines to start processing the material.
“The cost of processing has gone up,” Gardner said. “The (solid waste) department has been able to absorb that.”
Gardner praised convenience site workers, most of whom are part-time, for helping make sure non-recyclable items are not mixed with recyclables.
“To date, we have never had a load of recyclables rejected for contamination,” Gardner said. “A lot of times when we bring up a recyclable load they will say, ‘That’s from northeastern North Carolina, that’s clean stuff.’’’
Gardner stressed that it is important to recycle, noting that doing so helps extend the life of solid waste landfills. He said it will be difficult to get new landfills permitted in the future.
“If it has a neck on it, we will take it,” Gardner said, referring to items acceptable for recycling. “We don’t want a five-gallon (plastic) bucket. The processors just want stuff with a neck on it, water bottles, detergent bottles.’’
Gardner said a recent report from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality showed that Pasquotank ranked fourth among the state’s 100 counties in total recycling by pound per capita.
“That is a number to be proud of,” Gardner said.
A majority of the material recycled in the county — more than 50% — is organic, or yard waste. Fiber, which includes cardboard boxes and paper, is second at 18% while glass is 7%.
“Despite everything going digital, there is still a lot of paper out there,” Gardner said.
The county transports its solid waste to a landfill across the border to Waverly, Virginia, a practice that started around six years ago.
That material used to be taken to a landfill in Bertie County. But Pasquotank, along with Camden, is no longer part of the Albemarle Regional Solid Waste Authority. Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Dare, Currituck, Hyde, Tyrrell and Washington counties are part of the authority and their solid waste goes to the landfill in Bertie.
“The costs got substantially more over at Bertie than they are in Waverly,” Gardner said. “Even after the driving and the fuel it is still cheaper from a tip fee standpoint to take it to Virginia.’’
Pasquotank operates a landfill for construction and demolition debris and Gardner said there is enough capacity for around the next 15 years.