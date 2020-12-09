HERTFORD — A major transmission line for Piedmont Natural Gas ruptured Tuesday morning during construction at the Wynne Fork Road bridge, prompting an evacuation of nearby residences.
There were no reported injuries.
Piedmont Natural Gas spokeswoman Jennifer Sharpe said Tuesday evening that workers with the N.C. Department of Transportation struck the transmission line, which provides natural gas service to Hertford, Elizabeth City and the surrounding area.
“This incident was the result of third-party damage to a pipeline that was operating safely and reliably — just as we installed it to perform,” she said.
The Perquimans Weekly was unable to reach NCDOT about the incident Tuesday.
According to Perquimans Emergency Management, the county’s 911 communications center was notified of the line break around 8:55 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency personnel immediately evacuated the area until Piedmont could determine the extent of the damage.
“Initially, everyone within a downwind half-mile radius was evacuated but once Piedmont Natural Gas arrived on scene, we were able to ease those restrictions,” said Julie M. Solesbee, public information officer for Perquimans Emergency Management.
According to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, portions of U.S. Highway 17 were closed following the gas leak, and several businesses near the rupture were closed. Hertford police Chief Dennis Brown said affected businesses had reopened by noon. Closed sections of U.S. 17 also reopened to traffic by noon.
Residents who live near the leak also were evacuated temporarily. A shelter was opened at the Perquimans County Recreation Department on Granby Street.
“Currently, we have about 20 households that are still impacted and we will maintain a shelter for these residents,” Solesbee said. “Tuesday, we had about four people that evacuated to the shelter but (they) left once they were able to return to work.”
Sharpe said the company offered 20 families affected by the evacuation free rooms Tuesday night at the Fairfield Inn in Elizabeth City. That invitation could be extended if needed, she said.
According to Solesbee, officials determined Tuesday evening that residents living on Gaston Drive could return home if they wanted to. Residents living at the intersection of Wynne Fork Road and Whedbee Drive, near the bridge, were evacuated to hotels for the night.
Solesbee said county officials are still receiving numerous reports of a gas smell in the area near the bridge. She said Piedmont Natural Gas personnel are following up on each report.
"This smell is an additive that is not harmful, and it will be present for an extended period of time," she said.
Christy Saunders, emergency management coordinator in Pasquotank-Camden counties, also said Wednesday that reports of a propane smell have also been reported to the Pasquotank-Camden 911 Center. She, too, noted that the smell is an additive added to propane and natural gas to help with leak detection and that it's not harmful.
"This may continue to occur during periods of time due to wind direction and particular weather conditions," she said.
Solesbee encouraged those with further concerns that are not life-threatening to call 252-426-5751.
Saunders said those who use propane or natural gas shouldn't assume what they're smelling is a residual of the Perquimans leak. She urged them to call 911 if they believe they need assistance.