High gasoline prices are causing many people to think twice before hopping into the car for a trip out of town — or even a short trip into town.
“We’ve cut back on driving, we’re combining errands and refilling before it gets to half a tank. We have also cut back on our RV camping trips, which also really hurts!” said a reader who responded to a question on The Daily Advance’s Facebook page about how residents are responding to gas prices, which recently hit $5 per gallon in the U.S. for the first time ever.
Another person responding to the Facebook query said this: “Driving less. But wife has two-hour daily drive to work. So the gas bill is as high as a new car payment.”
Robert Pippen, a retired executive at J.W. Jones Lumber Co., said he’s become much more conscious about how much he’s driving now because of the higher gas prices. In fact, he’s looking for ways to drive less.
“I’m planning my trips more than I used to,” Pippen said.
He said he compiles a list of what he needs to get and where he needs to go before he heads into town. He reached into his pocket and produced an example of the list he compiles, showing various stores he planned to visit while in town.
Pippen noted that he and his wife only live a few miles outside of town. “But still, we try to plan our trips,” he said.
Michael McLain, an accountant and former county commissioner in Camden County, said he and his wife have continued to travel despite the high prices.
“It hasn’t affected us personally,” McLain said.
In fact, they recently returned from a trip by car to Seattle, Washington. On that trip the couple saw gas prices as high as $5.59 a gallon in Seattle and $5.51 in Indiana.
But McLain said he, too, is beginning to take a closer look at specific trips in order to evaluate whether they are really necessary.
The soaring gas prices moved President Joe Biden last week to propose that Congress suspend the federal gas tax for the next three months. The gas tax holiday would remove 18.4 cents from a gallon of regular gas and 24.4 cents from a gallon of diesel fuel.
According to press accounts, top congressional Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, initially were non-committal to the proposal.
But Sandy Smith, a Republican candidate for Congress in North Carolina’s 1st District, said she would back a federal gas tax holiday. However, she also added, a gas tax holiday “is not nearly enough.”
“American families need relief now,” Smith said. “We need to open the pipeline lines and loosen restrictions on domestic production. We shouldn’t be making OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) rich by buying their foreign oil that funds terrorism. Americans want American energy.”
Barbara Gaskins, a Democrat running for Congress in North Carolina’s 3rd District, said she supports the gas tax holiday despite concerns that it could ultimately drive prices up by keeping demand high.
“But any assistance is good that will help the people,” she said.
Gaskins said long-term solutions are needed, such as renewable energy.
“I would love to see a stimulus check because it would allow families the opportunity to use the money as they see fit,” Gaskins said. “Gas is an issue but so are rising food prices and rent.”
Several respondents to The Daily Advance’s Facebook question, however, said a gas tax holiday would do more harm than good.
“The gas tax cut would not help,” one said. “It would only stop funds needed for operations. Like it or not, that tax is needed for us all. ... (Cutting it) would in the long run be detrimental to all of us.”
“No, the tax holiday wouldn’t help,” another said. “The current administration needs to stop talking out of both sides of their mouth. You can’t be against petroleum use and then tell the producers to make more!!! Frustrating!!”