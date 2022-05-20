GREENVILLE — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C. needs to focus more on fentanyl abuse and other issues in the 3rd Congressional District instead of on the U.S.’ southern border, says his Democratic challenger in the fall election.
Barbara Gaskins, who lost her brother to a drug overdose just days prior to her winning the Democratic party’s nomination Tuesday night, describes Murphy’s leadership as “bad” and jabbed at his continued call for changes at the southern border.
“He talks about the fentanyl crisis, but just Saturday I lost a brother due to an overdose, so we have opioid issues right here in our community,” Gaskins said. “It (trafficking of fentanyl) may be at the border, but right now we have to deal with home. There are so many people in eastern North Carolina hurting and so many issues right here that we have to focus on.”
In a February letter to the editor of The Greenville Daily Reflector, Murphy discussed fentanyl’s rise as a leading killer of adults ages 18-45. He said that between April 2020 and April 2021 fentanyl claimed 40,010 lives in that age group, almost twice as many as other leading causes like car accidents, suicide, cancer and COVID-19.
In that letter, Murphy said the vast majority of fentanyl is manufactured in China and enters the U.S via the southwest border. He said that, as a lawmaker and a physician, the most important way to get the fentanyl crisis under control “is by first securing our southern border.”
Both Gaskins and Murphy had commanding wins in their respective primaries on Tuesday. Murphy, who is seeking his second full term in office, defeated a four-Republican field with 78 percent of the vote. Gaskins triumphed over Joe Swartz of Swansboro with 81 percent of the vote.
The fentanyl crisis isn’t the only issue on which Gaskins says Murphy has failed to provide leadership. The Greenville-born Democrat questioned Murphy’s treatment of veterans, and said he’s not paid enough attention to mental health and criminal justice issues.
“There are just so many issues in which he is not focusing on that are representative of our community,” Gaskins said.
“Our criminal justice system is bad,” she said. “Pitt County Detention Center is one of our largest jails in the area. Over 10,000 individuals cycle in per year, and there’s not enough resources and access to resources for those individuals upon release. That’s why we keep having that revolving door.”
A request for an interview with Murphy was not returned by his office on Thursday.
There was wide difference in turnout for the Democratic and Republican party primaries in the traditionally conservative district. Democratic ballots that had been counted in the 3rd Congressional District as of Thursday morning totaled 27,382, less than half the 64,314 Republican votes cast.
The new District 3 is made up of most of coastal North Carolina. It includes 16 full counties: Currituck, Camden, Dare, Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Beaufort, Pamlico, Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow, Lenoir, Pender, Sampson, Duplin; and parts of Wayne and southeastern Pitt counties.
According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, there are 186,172 Republicans, 140,702 Democrats and 168,106 unaffiliated voters registered in the 3rd Congressional District.
In 2020, Murphy defeated Democrat Daryl Farrow with 63 percent of the vote.
Donald Trump took more than 60 percent of votes for counties now in the district during the 2020 presidential election. The only county currently in the district carried by President Joe Biden was Washington County, which in 2020 was in District 1. There, Biden edged Trump 3,396 votes to 2,781, taking 51 percent of the vote.
In the 2020 gubernatorial election, 43 percent of voters in the new district supported Gov. Roy Cooper and 56 percent voted for Republican Lt. Dan Forest.