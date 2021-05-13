Local fuel retailers were expecting shipments of gasoline Thursday — but some cautioned it could still take a day or so before gas supplies are closer to normal in the wake of this week's temporary disruption of Colonial Pipeline's operations.
Raj Patel of Eagle Mart stores said Thursday morning that he was expecting to get a new supply of gasoline sometime Thursday but wasn't sure when it would arrive.
Patel noted that the supply chain was operating as it should but the gas supplies at retail stores has been affected by consumers' panic buying.
"People are buying more than they can consume," Patel said.
He likened the situation to spring 2020 when people were panic-buying toilet paper because of concerns about the then growing COVID-19 pandemic.
For a few days there may continue to be situations where fuel will run out before everyone who is looking to gas up their vehicle will be able to, he said.
Patel said it's like trying to feed 100 children. You will have enough for the first in line but can't be certain the supply won't run out before you get to the end of the line.
A manager at Park 'N Shop on Ehringhaus Street said a delivery of gasoline was expected by noon Thursday. A reporter observed customers fueling up their vehicles at the store around 5 p.m. without much of a line.
According to The Associated Press, nearly 70 percent of gas stations in North Carolina were without fuel because of the panic buying, as were half the stations in South Carolina and Georgia. The AP's source for the stations without gas was GasBuddy.com, the online gas tracking site.
In a Thursday update, Colonial Pipeline, the Georgia-based pipeline company, said gasoline delivery is now underway in most of its markets. Colonial was forced to shut down pipeline operations a week ago following a cyberattack thought to have been carried out by a Russian gang.
The Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest fuel pipeline, stretches from Texas to New Jersey, but the northeastern U.S. has seen fewer disruptions since those states are supplied more by other sources such as ocean tankers.
Gas is flowing again across most of the Deep South, and other parts that were offline in the Mid-Atlantic region were expected to become operational later Thursday, the company said.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and officials at North Carolina Emergency Management announced Thursday that they were continuing to monitor the effects of the shutdown on the gasoline supply in the state.
“Now that Colonial has restarted pipeline operations, we will see a gradually increasing return to normal conditions that will take several days,” Cooper said in a statement released by his office. “There is available fuel supply in and around our state, and it will take time for tankers to move that supply to the stations that are experiencing shortages.”