Lacking name recognition and a lot of campaign cash, Republican Third Congressional District candidate Eric Earhart has been crisscrossing the 15-county district at a torrid pace trying to meet as many GOP voters as possible ahead of the May 17 primary.
Earhart is one of four GOP challengers running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville in the primary. Also running are Tony Cowden, of Harrells; Brian Friend, of Wilmington; and George Papastrat, of Richlands.
Earhart is the pastor at Upper Room Assembly in Gatesville, a church he founded in 2001. He is also a U.S. Army veteran.
Earhart, who said he campaigns every day, noted that his wife, Shari, and their six children ages 8 to 15, accompany him for almost all of his campaign stops.
“We had decided in our hearts that I really want to represent the people in the district,” Earhart said. “My family goes with me because one of my taglines is, ‘The way you need to know that I will go to Washington and fight for your children is that I am out here fighting for mine.’”
Earhart doesn’t live in the newly drawn Third Congressional District; he and his family live in Eure, in Gates County.
Gates was in the district when Earhart announced plans to run in the GOP primary. The county, however, was moved into the First Congressional District just before filing began in February.
Earhart opted to continuing running in the Third District in part because he believes Gates will be moved back into the district following the 2022 election. Currently the only area counties in the 3rd District are Camden and Currituck.
Earhart said the main reason for staying in the Third District race — members of Congress are not required to live in the congressional district — is because he feels a close attachment to the combination of rural farming communities and coastal areas in the district. He said many relatives have been and still are involved commercial fishing.
“All my family still does it, I’m really the only one not doing it because I got called into the ministry,” Earhart said. “Those (commercial fishing) are still my people. That is still who I want to represent, that is who I am. Third District, it is farm and fish.”
Being an Army veteran also a motivator, Earhart said.
“You add the Marine Corps base, it’s just a perfect fit,” Earhart said.
Earhart said he has encountered many GOP voters that feel that Murphy has forgotten about the people of the district. He said he has campaigned in 14 of the 15 counties so far and that he has “not run into” Murphy.
“I have had at least five county party chairpersons tell me that they have been personally slighted by their current representative (Murphy),” Earhart said. “They feel frustrated and they feel unrepresented in so many ways. They say that he does not come back to the people, they say it out loud.”
Stopping the flow of illegal immigrants along the southern border and “kitchen table issues” like high inflation are two of the top concerns he hears from voters.
Earhart said the country needs to secure the southern border.
“In the conservative base of the Republican Party, I have found that people are sick and tired of a border that is wide open,” Earhart said. “People feel that their country is being invaded. That issue frustrates average Third District citizens.”
Earhart said spending he considers excessive over the last two years and “printing money like drunken sailors” has led to high inflation. He said more deregulation will also help the economy grow.
“That (spending) got the inflation ball rolling,” Earhart said. “If we would just cap our spending for 36 months and unleash the economic engine where is was back where it was in 2018 and 2019, not only would inflation disappear but our deficit would disappear significantly over a short period of time.”