Residents took the opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 during a drive-through testing clinic held Saturday morning.
Gateway Community Health Centers, located at 201 E. Ehringhaus St., hosted a testing clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m, Saturday. Rain kept people from stopping by earlier in the morning, but the rain stopped and by 11:15 a.m. about 50 people had already been tested. That's according to Rose Turner, CEO of Gateway, which also has facilities in Tyner and Gatesville.
By noon at least six more residents showed up to be tested.
Several nurses, medical staff and volunteers, all of whom were wearing face masks and gloves, were stationed in the health center's parking lot to assist residents with paperwork, which consisted basically of one sheet of paper. Those getting tested were also asked a series of questions and had their temperatures taken beforehand. The test was simple and took about 45 seconds. A nurse practitioner explained the process, before inserting a thin swab up into the patient's right-side nasal cavity and swirling it around a few times to collect a sample. The test did cause some people to sneeze and their eyes to water.
James Bryant, who traveled from Belvidere with his wife so they could both be tested, said the test was not as painful as he heard. It was a little uncomfortable but not terribly painful, they both said.
The tests were free to residents without insurance.