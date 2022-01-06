CURRITUCK — Currituck plans to replace three more aging public walkways that provide pedestrian access to the beaches in Corolla.
The three new walkways will also be an upgrade from three completed last year. Funds for the project will come from county occupancy tax revenues.
County commissioners unanimously voted to spend almost $773,000 to replace dune walkovers at Coral, Dolphin, and Mackerel streets. The three walkways will feature showers to wash off beach sand a steel cable railing system to reduce sand buildup.
County Engineer Eric Weatherly said demolition and construction of the walkways will begin as soon as the contract is signed and that the project should be completed in May.
“They will be impressive,” Weatherly said. “I think they are a showpiece.”
The county replaced three beach access walkways at Barracuda, Perch, and Sailfish streets last spring in what was Phase 1 of a four-phase project to replace 12 walkways in Corolla.
Having a shower at each walkway added $68,000 to the $704,350 base bid for the project.
The newest access points will also feature concrete decks instead of wooden decks and the steel cable railing system instead of a wooden railing system.
The steel railing system was included in the original base bid of $704,450, which cost around $45,000 more than the wooden railing system installed on the first three walkways.
But Weatherly told commissioners that a steel railing system reduces sand buildup on the walkways.
“Sand is always a problem and you always have to go shovel it off,” he said. “If you have cables, it may blow through there better.”
All the new walkways will be 8 feet wide, an increase of 2 feet from the previous beach access points.
“I have heard many compliments on how wide they are,” Weatherly said.
Weatherly said improved walkways will benefit beach residents, renters and day visitors alike, noting that several public parking lots are located near the walkways.
“The parking lots, in my opinion, draw the outside crowds,” Weatherly said. “They come into Whalehead and they can park in those parking lots.’’
W.M. Dunn Construction of Powell Point was given the bid for the latest project after being selected by the county to complete Phase 1.
“We are pleased with their work,” Weatherly said.
The project timeline calls for Phase 3 to be completed at Bonito, Marlin, and Sturgeon streets during the winter of 2022-23. The project will conclude with Phase 4 at Herring, Shad, and Tuna streets during the 2023-24 winter months.
“We can make each one a little different,” Weatherly told the board. “The next design, we can keep building on it.”