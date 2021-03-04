Pasquotank election officials counted around 2,200 ballots Wednesday but the only winners were county voters.
Election officials held a simulated election to test new ballot scanners/tabulators as part of the Board of Elections’ upgrade of the county’s election equipment.
Over a dozen poll workers ran 200 ballots through 11 of the new scanners/tabulators and the county of Board of Elections then tabulated the results as part of the test. Testing the equipment is a N.C. State Board of Elections requirement before a county can purchase new voting equipment.
County and city officials and representatives from the county Republican and Democratic parties took part in the simulation. The county is buying 18 of the new machines from New Bern-based Printelect at a cost of $100,545.
“This is the final step in our process of acquiring new voting equipment,” said Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate.
The new Printelect machines have advanced security measures and are easier to use, officials said. The election equipment can’t be connected to the internet and have no WiFi capabilities so they can’t be hacked. They are also more user-friendly for poll workers. The new machines can also tabulate write-in votes, which election officials had to count by hand in past elections.
The new scanners/tabulators are now used in 77 counties in the state, said Printelect representative Tom Janyssek. Chowan is considering purchasing the same system.
Christina Williams, digital director for the Pasquotank GOP, likes the new scanners/tabulators in part because they will tell a voter why their ballot is rejected if that occurs. One reason a ballot could be rejected is if a voter cast a ballot for more than one candidate in the same race.
“This is a huge upgrade,” Williams said. “I do want to ask more (security) questions, but I feel good about the machines.”
The new machines are faster, processing 11 ballots a minute, and the equipment can read a ballot even if a voter inserts it upside down.
Tate said the results of the simulation will be sent to the state Board of Elections for a “hand-eye audit,” which compares the actual paper ballots to the printout results from the scanner/tabulator.
“The state will do an audit of a couple of random precincts from here today,” Tate said. “Then after that, the state will say ‘yes’ and we will sign the contract. Then we will begin the process of training so we can get used to these machines before we start to train poll workers.’’
Some county voters are scheduled to use the new equipment in October’s municipal elections in Elizabeth City. But the timing of that election is in doubt because census numbers used to redistrict the four wards in the city may not be available until September.
With Printelect’s system, voters will still fill out a paper ballot and place it in a DS200 scanner/tabulator. There, the ballot will be scanned and recorded before it’s sent to a locked box within the device. The scanner/tabulator can read each ballot with or without write-in votes and whether the ballot is inserted face-up or face-down.
Poll workers and local officials also cast ballots on Printelect’s Express Vote system, which is used by voters who can’t fill out a paper ballot. A voter uses a touchscreen ballot-marking device to fill out a ballot that is then printed off for the voter. The voter then goes and inserts their ballot into a scanner/tabulator.
Pasquotank currently has a dozen similar machines but the county has not yet discussed purchasing Express Vote machines.