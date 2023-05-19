Proctor Day

Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Charles Jordan presents retired U.S. Army Major General and Newland native Hawthorne “Peet” Proctor with an American flag that had flown over the Pasquotank County Courthouse at Monday’s commissioners’ meeting. Commissioners approved a proclamation declaring June 16 as “General Peet Proctor Day” in Pasquotank.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Pasquotank County will celebrate “General Peet Proctor Day” on June 16, three days ahead of local celebrations of Juneteenth.

