Pasquotank County will celebrate “General Peet Proctor Day” on June 16, three days ahead of local celebrations of Juneteenth.
Pasquotank commissioners honored Newland native and retired Major General Hawthorne “Peet” Proctor Monday night by declaring June 16 as “General Peet Proctor Day” in the county.
Commissioners presented Proctor with a framed copy of the proclamation and an American flag that had flown over the Pasquotank County Courthouse as several dozen people looked on.
Proctor was the first African American and first North Carolina native to ever serve as the U.S. Army’s quartermaster general, which is the top Army official responsible for equipping and supplying the nation’s premier fighting force.
The U.S. Quartermaster Corps was established in 1775 and Proctor was its 46th Quartermaster General when he was appointed to the position in 1999.
“When I was growing up on a farm in Newland I never thought this day would come,” Proctor said.
Board Chairman Charles Jordan noted that many of the Newland residents at Monday’s meeting are members of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. Proctor attended the church while growing up and still visits when he can.
“We would say ‘that’s our man,’” Jordan said. “(Proctor) has done so much not only for Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church but for our community and for our country.’’
Proctor said he couldn’t wait to get out of Newland after high school and enlist in the Army.
“I had a nice plan to enlist as a private and maybe be a sergeant by the time I got out,” Proctor said.
But Proctor said mentors of his at the time told him that he needed to go to college. He received his commission in 1968 after graduating from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
“I had no intentions of staying longer than three years,” Proctor said of his Army service.
But Proctor quickly rose through the Army’s ranks, serving as a logistics platoon leader, company commander and brigade staff officer during the Vietnam War. He later served in South Korea and Hawaii as he rose through the ranks.
“Before I knew it I earned the rank of Brigadier General,” Proctor said. “I was 192nd African American to earn the rank of general in the Department of Defense. I was proud to serve and more importantly there were people that look like all of us that helped me win the day.”
Proctor retired from the Army in 2004 after earning numerous commendations, including the Distinguished Service Medal and a Bronze Star. He also earned a master’s degree in public administration from Central Michigan University in 1976.
After receiving his proclamation, Proctor asked that all Vietnam War veterans stand. He then presented veterans who didn’t have one a lapel pin that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
“Let’s give them a round of applause,” Proctor said after handing out several pins.
Proctor noted that he grew up on a farm in Newland where he would rise each morning at 4:30 a.m. to perform chores.
“If I wasn’t downstairs by 4:35 somebody was coming to get me,” Proctor said of his youth. “I didn’t want that to happen.”
The habit apparently is hard to break. He said he woke up at 4:30 a.m. the morning of Monday’s meeting.
There were attempts to name the new county park in Newland after Proctor and to rename Sandy Road in his honor.
But Newland residents voted to name the park Newland Park and commissioners did not move forward with renaming Sandy Road for Proctor after several residents that live on the road expressed opposition.
Juneteenth is the annual celebration of June 19, 1865, the date the last persons being held in slavery in Galveston, Texas, were told by Union soldiers that both the Civil War and slavery had ended.