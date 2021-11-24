Adults and children alike will be crawling around Elizabeth City over the next few weeks sipping on a holiday favorite.
The city’s inaugural Hot Cocoa Crawl sponsored by Visit Elizabeth City started Saturday and runs to Jan. 2. The Hot Cocoa Crawl will have local establishments offering a special hot cocoa beverage during the event. Visit EC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said businesses have created both non-alcoholic and alcoholic hot cocoa recipes for the Hot Cocoa Crawl.
“It’s going to be tons of fun,” Ruffieux said. “There are kid-friendly ones and adult ones. It is up to each person to choose.”
Ruffieux expects that the Hot Cocoa Crawl will attract visitors to the city. She said the event has already been publicized in several state and national media outlets, including Southern Living and Yahoo.com.
“Elizabeth City is now literally all over the place, the hot cocoa crawl specifically,” Ruffieux said. “We are super-excited about the press coverage.’’
A wide variety of different hot cocoa recipes will be offered up during the event.
Paradiso Roma Ristorante’s homemade “Sleigh No More” features homemade cocoa with toasted marshmallow and a bit of bourbon.
The Mills Downtown Bistro’s “The Dirty Snowman” is hot chocolate à la mode. Made with vanilla ice cream and hot cocoa, the drink has loads of whipped cream and chocolate shavings on top. Adults can add a shot of Bailey’s Irish Creme.
For a Mexican hot chocolate with a kick, Big Boss Burritos is serving up a traditional recipe made with Xocolatl chocolate and chile guajillo.
The SweetEasy’s hot cocoa is inspired by the favorite holiday flavor pairing of peppermint and chocolate. Made with dark chocolate morsels and peppermint syrup, the steaming cup of cocoa features both marshmallows and crushed peppermint on top.
Ghost Harbor Brewing is serving its “Mocha Coppola Coffee Stout.” Made in collaboration with Muddy Waters Coffeehouse, the seasonal brew combines the flavors of beer, coffee and chocolate for a unique flavor perfect for the holidays.
Chocoholics won’t want to miss the “Liquid Brownie Hot Chocolate” at Muddy Waters Coffeehouse. Steamed milk mixed with dark chocolate sauce, caramel and hazelnut syrups, this drink is a dressed up holiday version of Muddy’s most popular mocha, which has been on the menu for 20 years.
2 Souls Wine Bar is offering an elegant red wine hot chocolate made with warm cocoa and a Murray Wines red blend topped with smooth whipped cream and a light dusting of cacao powder.
At Montero’s Restaurant, a splash of vanilla vodka and a pinch of salt is added to create a sophisticated version of the classic peppermint hot chocolate.
The multi-week event will also feature a medley of holiday offerings at locally owned shops around Elizabeth City.
Page After Page Bookstore will offer free hot cocoa during its Christmas-themed story times on Saturdays. At Water’s Edge Boutique, patrons can take a pause from shopping for holiday party fashions to enjoy hot cocoa, paint a festive wooden door hanger or attend “sip & paint” events throughout the month of December.