A worker for Fayetteville-based ALS of North Carolina performs work on a stoplight at the intersection of Ehringhaus and McMorrine streets Tuesday as part of a $4.4 million signal project that began last October. The project includes signal upgrades at 44 city intersections, installation of 18 miles of interconnected fiber optic cable, installation of 20 closed-circuit traffic cameras and several new signalized crosswalks along Ehringhaus Street.
A vehicle passes over a small bridge on Foreman Bundy Road, Wednesday, that the N.C. Department of Transportation will close soon to make repairs. The bridge is located between Mt. Hermon and Methodist Church roads.
State transportation officials told Pasquotank commissioners Monday that a project to synchronize stoplights across Elizabeth City will be completed by the end of the year.
It is the first upgrade to Elizabeth City’s signal system since 2007.
N.C. Department of Transportation Division 1 Engineer Sterling Baker and other DOT officials also briefed county commissioners on a bridge replacement project on Foreman Bundy Road that is set to start Monday as well as planned resurfacing projects on 22 roads scheduled for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Thirteen of the resurfacing projects are already under contract.
Work on the $4.4 million signal project began last October and is expected to be completed by Dec. 5 of this year. Fayetteville-based ALS of North Carolina is completing the work.
The project includes signal upgrades at 44 city intersections, installation of 18 miles of interconnected fiber optic cable, installation of 20 closed-circuit traffic cameras and several new signalized crosswalks along Ehringhaus Street.
Sterling said traffic in the city will be safer and easier once the project is completed.
The project will allow signal synchronization across several arterial roads in Elizabeth City and the new system can also upload traffic data in real time that allows NCDOT technicians to adjust signal timing and coordination remotely.
The system is similar to the traffic signals along U.S. Highway 158 “on the beach” in Dare County, Baker said.
“They (technicians) will be better able to manage the traffic as it comes through,” Baker said.
Construction on the bridge on Foreman Bundy Road is expected to be completed by late October and will force closure of the road at the bridge. The $900,000 project will replace the existing bridge with a new single span cored slab bridge.
Barricades will be placed at the intersections of Foreman Bundy and Methodist Church roads and Foreman Bundy and Mt. Hermon Church roads. A temporary detour with signage will be placed along Mt. Hermon Church Road and Pasquotank Station Road to direct traffic along the designated detour.
One resurfacing project that is under contract for the 2022-23 fiscal year in Newland is on Millpond Road from Sandy Road to U.S. 158.
Another project under contract in the Nixonton area will resurface Simpson Ditch Road from Body Road to U.S. 17. There are 10 other resurfacing projects also under contract in the Nixonton area with two additional projects not yet under contract.