People were enjoying a sunny day Saturday in Elizabeth City in advance of Monday’s start of Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order to fight the spread of coronavirus.
There did seem to be fewer people in general out and about.
But it was a good day for outdoor exercise — and that will be permitted even under the stay-at-home order as long as people practice the social distancing measures recommended for slowing the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
The High Voltage fast pitch softball team was holding a plate sale Saturday on Hughes Boulevard.
“It had been planned three months ago before all this stuff came out,” said Bobby Swayne, the team’s coach.
The team had pre-sold about 300 tickets and was also getting some drive-up business.
Swayne said the players and parents were trying to maintain a safe distance from each other as well as customers.
Madison Wooten, 18, a student at Northeastern High School, was helping hold signs at the side of the road to drum up business for the sale. She said it was fun to get out and enjoy Saturday’s warm weather since she has mainly been staying at home.
“Home and going to the grocery store,” Wooten said. “It’s good to be outside with other people.”
Wooten’s only class this semester was the certified nursing assistant course at Northeastern. Because of the change to the remote learning format, students will not earn the CNA credential they had expected to get when they started the course — though they still will earn credit toward graduation.
While it’s disappointing not to earn the CNA certification, Wooten said, she’s still learning a lot and plans to study radiology technology next year at Pitt Community College in Greenville.
Bert Rippons of Bert’s Refrigeration stopped by to pick up a plate. He said he’s still staying busy in his commercial refrigeration business.
“That keeps me going,” Rippons said. “I’m trying to be as safe as possible but I’m not going to stop living.”
At Waterfront Park Saturday, Zakeya Ferebee, 9, was enjoying the sunshine with her mother and cousin. The J.C. Sawyer Elementary student said the switch to remote learning has been a challenge.
“I don’t like it,” Ferebee said. “It’s harder. We do more work than we did at school. We take more tests than usual.”
Ferebee said her favorite subject is reading. She has been doing some reading for fun while she has not been attending classes, she said.
Her cousin, Talia Saunders, 18, a senior at Northeastern High School, said the past few weeks have been especially hard for seniors.
“I’m about to graduate and now they’re talking about not having prom and not having graduation,” Saunders said.
She said it also has been harder to apply to colleges when communication with school counselors has to be through email only. Saunders said she plans to study cosmetology at College of The Albemarle and hopes that cosmetology classes and others will be back up and running by the fall.
In the meantime, she said, she’s mainly staying at home.
“You can’t really go out to places right now,” Saunders said.
The two cousins were joined by Zakeya’s mother, Latoya Armstrong, who said she tries to keep her daughter on the same schedule as if she was in school.
“I get her up, and at 8 a.m. start classes,” she said.
Armstrong said while the course schedule keeps her daughter busy during the day, it’s also stressful for her at times.
Armstrong also was among several residents at Waterfront Park who were enjoying the sunny weather back on Friday, March 20. Armstrong said then that while people should be concerned about the coronavirus, the virus shouldn’t keep them from going about their normal schedules.
People should continue to practice safe habits, such as frequent hand washing and keep gatherings to small groups.
“I don’t think we can hide,” she said. “There’s no way we can hide from this.”
Armstrong works event security at Elizabeth City State University but has been out of work since the campus closed.
“I think this is going to affect everybody,” Armstrong said. “I think it’s affecting us hard right now.”
Also at Waterfront Park that day was Andrew Vandenbrink, who was joined by three of his friends, all between the ages of 21 and 24. Vandenbrink works as a pizza delivery driver and has some concerns about the coronavirus. That’s because he has a history of respiratory illness, he said.
“I try not to think about it too much,” he said. “Not a whole lot I can do about it.”
Another group of friends was seated on the park benches at the boardwalk.
“I’m unemployed now, so I can’t pay my bills or my car insurance, said Shera Maupin, who works in retail.
Maupin, who attends COA, said she lives with her parents but pays her own phone bill, car insurance and gym membership.
Maupin’s friend, Brianna White, 18, said she is still working at her job at a local sandwich shop.
“It’s gotten a lot busier,” she said, of the increase in carry-out only customers.
The friends said they weren’t too concerned about the coronavirus.
“Not really,” said Maupin, who also said there’s a high chance she and her friends might contract it.
Maupin said she’s concerned about older adults, who are at risk of illnesses related to the virus if contracted.
“I’m more worried about the older generation,” she said.