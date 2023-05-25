...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 AM EDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning
to 11 AM EDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning
through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Perquimans County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon (center) speaks to county staff, emergency responders and volunteers at the beginning of a two-day hurricane preparedness tabletop exercise.
HERTFORD — A hurricane preparedness exercise for Perquimans County officials and emergency responders this week highlighted the need to focus on cybersecurity even in the aftermath of a major storm.
"We got some process improvement ideas," Perquimans Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon said of the exercise, which took place Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. Among those participating were emergency medical services, 911 communications, law enforcement, volunteer fire departments, public schools, county departments, nonprofits such as the Salvation Army, and private vendors such as Southern Disaster Recovery and DebrisTech.