Preparing for the Storm

Perquimans County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon (center) speaks to county staff, emergency responders and volunteers at the beginning of a two-day hurricane preparedness tabletop exercise.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — A hurricane preparedness exercise for Perquimans County officials and emergency responders this week highlighted the need to focus on cybersecurity even in the aftermath of a major storm.

"We got some process improvement ideas," Perquimans Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon said of the exercise, which took place Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. Among those participating were emergency medical services, 911 communications, law enforcement, volunteer fire departments, public schools, county departments, nonprofits such as the Salvation Army, and private vendors such as Southern Disaster Recovery and DebrisTech.