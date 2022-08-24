Northeastern High School social studies teacher Zebulon Walser (left) meets with incoming freshman Rafael Riddick (second from right in white T-shirt); his mother, Natasha Green; sister, Aaliyia Green, who will be attending River Road Middle School; and father, Shaman Green, during the school’s open house Tuesday afternoon.
Shakira Anderson (center) and her daughter, Dave-Shakae Brown, check Dave-Shakae’s class schedule at Northeastern High School as her son Dave Brown (left) checks his phone during an open house at the school Tuesday.
Northeastern High School social studies teacher Zebulon Walser (left) meets with incoming freshman Rafael Riddick (second from right in white T-shirt); his mother, Natasha Green; sister, Aaliyia Green, who will be attending River Road Middle School; and father, Shaman Green, during the school’s open house Tuesday afternoon.
Shakira Anderson (center) and her daughter, Dave-Shakae Brown, check Dave-Shakae’s class schedule at Northeastern High School as her son Dave Brown (left) checks his phone during an open house at the school Tuesday.
Students greeted teachers and friends and made plans for the upcoming school year at open houses held by area school districts this week.
At Northeastern High School, Tuesday’s event was informal, as students walked through the hallways to their homerooms to find out basic information about the 2022-23 school year that starts Monday.
Northeastern Principal Nathan Soule explained that the school held a more structured event earlier in the day for incoming freshmen and their parents.
But students in grades 10-12 and their families are generally interested in getting directly to finding out information about the class schedule, so the open house for those grades Tuesday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. was informal. It focused on students getting schedule information and visiting their homeroom teachers and asking any questions they had before the first day of school. A similar event was held Tuesday afternoon at Pasquotank County High School.
Many students came to Northeastern’s open house with their families while others came on their own.
Shakira Anderson attended the open house with her son, Dave Brown, and daughter, Dave-Shakae Brown, both of whom will be seniors at Northeastern this year.
The family moved here from Jamaica over the summer and Anderson will be teaching at Sheep-Harney Elementary School.
In addition to other information that was available at the open houses, there was a table set up for students to sign up to ride a bus if they haven’t already done so.
River Road Middle School and Elizabeth City Middle School held open houses Wednesday evening and the school district’s elementary schools have open house events slated for today.
Other area school districts also are holding open houses throughout this week.