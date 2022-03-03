Runners from near and far descended on the K.E. White Center Thursday afternoon to pick up their race bib and gift bag for the first-ever in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.
The first of three races will be run Friday when runners participating in a 5K run through the downtown and historic district. The race begins at 4:45 p.m. and there will be several road closures along the 3.1-mile route.
Both the half marathon and the full marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. A total of 1,800 runners and several thousand spectators are expected to attend the three races.
Around 740 runners are signed up for the 5K race and officials hope to meet the race cap of 800 by the time the starting gun goes off Friday. Registration is still open for the race.
Registration for the half marathon and full marathon ended more than a week ago. But almost 1,000 runners are registered, 371 for the full marathon and 580 for the half marathon.
Brett Cox traveled from New Albany, Ohio, to race in the 5K and half marathon, picking up his two race bibs and other registration information for both races at the expo.
Brandy Tirado had a much shorter trip, traveling from Base Elizabeth City to pick up her race gear for the 5K and Saturday’s half marathon.
Cox, a budget non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, said he and his family plan to drive the 5K and half marathon routes today so he can get a feel for them.
“I run for fun, it clears my mind,” Cox said. “I wanted to go to a race where it is warmer than Ohio right now.”
Tirado is in the Coast Guard and currently a student at the Aviation Technical Training Center on the base. She said she is excited to participate in the inaugural in-person Coast Guard Marathon.
“It’s the first one and I just ended up being here in Elizabeth City,” Tirado said. “I felt if I didn’t do it I would be missing out on a really cool opportunity.’’
Mayor Bettie Parker and Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton greeted runners and visitors at the expo. Second Ward Council Chris Ruffieux volunteered at the registration table. The expo features around a dozen vendors and is free and open to the public. It continues today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“I have been meeting a lot of people and talking with them about the city,” Parker said. “This is exciting for the Coast Guard and it is exciting for the city. We want the people in the community to come out and cheer the runners on.”
Saturday’s half marathon and full marathon routes will split on the Coast Guard Base. The full marathon runners will go out the back gate on the base and head out by TCOM. The half marathon runners will turn around on the base and exit the front gate of the base.
The mid-point of the full marathon route takes runners around one of the last standing World War II airship hangars, a 20-story tall dome-shaped structure on the Pasquotank River waterfront that is now home to TCOM.