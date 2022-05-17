Incumbent Elizabeth City city councilors Chris Ruffieux and Michael Brooks lost their bids for re-election on Tuesday.
According to unofficial results, Ruffieux finished third among the three candidates actively contesting for the 2nd Ward's two council seats, collecting 162 votes or 23.14% of the ward's vote.
First-time candidate Javis Gibbs finished first in the race, collecting 271 votes or 38.71% of the 2nd Ward vote. Rose Whitehurst, also making her first bid for public office, finished second, garnering 217 votes or 31%.
John Nettesheim, a fourth candidate who announced prior to the election that he would not be eligible to serve because he was moving outside the 2nd Ward, still collected 47 votes or 6.71%.
Gibbs finished first in early voting, collecting 158 votes to Whitehurst's 125 and Ruffieux's 104. Gibbs also finished first in election day voting, collecting 115 votes to Whitehurst's 92 and Ruffieux's 58. Gibbs carried three precincts and Ruffieux carried two.
In the five-way Third Ward race for two seats, Brooks came in third with 141 votes or 13.74%.
Katherine Felton, a former human resource manager for the city making her first bid for public office, finished first in the 3rd Ward race, collecting 382 votes or 37.23% of the ward's vote.
Incumbent Councilor Kem Spence won re-election to a new term by finishing second, collecting 358 votes or 34.89%.
First-time candidates Evelyn F. Strader and Charles Hill finished fourth and fifth in the race. Strader collected 103 votes or 10% while Hill garnered 41 votes or 4%.
Both Felton and Spence built big leads with their performance during one-stop voting. Felton collected 246 early votes while Spence garnered 243 early votes. Brooks had 100 early votes and Strader and Hill had 61 and 23 votes, respectively.