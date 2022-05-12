Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath (right), incoming 5th District commander, salutes Rear Adm. Laura Dickey (left) as he relieves her as district commander during the 5th District’s change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia, Wednesday.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard’s Fifth District command that includes Base Elizabeth City has a new commander.
Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath assumed command Wednesday of the Coast Guard’s Fifth District from Rear Adm. Laura Dickey during a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, Virginia.
As commander of the Fifth District, Gilreath will be the operational commander for all U.S. Coast Guard missions from the North Carolina-South Carolina border to New Jersey, an area that includes 1.4 million square miles of oceans, bays, and rivers. The Fifth District also includes several mid-Atlantic ports, the largest U.S. Naval base in the world, and the National Capital Region.
As Fifth District commander, Gilreath also will oversee nearly 5,600 Coast Guard active duty, Reserve, and civilian personnel.
Gilreath most recently served as commander of the Personnel Service Center, in Washington, D.C., where he oversaw human resource services for nearly 45,000 active-duty and Reserve members of the Coast Guard.
Dickey had served as Fifth District commander since 2020, overseeing Coast Guard response efforts to oil spills, search and rescue cases and numerous critical marine transportation issues.
She will assume the role of deputy commander of the Coast Guard Atlantic Area, also based in Portsmouth.
“It has been a privilege to serve as the Fifth District commander,” Dickey said. “The Fifth District is pivotal to the nation’s security and the complex needs of the Mid-Atlantic Maritime Transportation System. Every day, Fifth District active-duty, civilian, Reserve and Auxiliary men and women exhibit the values and traditions of our service and ensure the continued safety of mariners.”